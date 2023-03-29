Indonesian President Joko Widodo is on a Ki working visit to South Sulawesi.





BugisPos, Makassar — Indonesian President Joko Widodo will pay a working visit (kunker) to several areas in South Sulawesi (Sulsel) on March 29-30, 2023. Led by Military Commander XIV Hasanuddin, Major General Totok Imam Santoso, Coordination Meeting of Regional Coordination Meeting and WFP VVIP Coordination Meeting The visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia with Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo has held at Manunggal Mini Kodam XIV Hasanuddin, Jalan Urip Sumoharjo, on Tuesday (28/03/2023) Also present at the meeting were Governor of South Sulawesi Andi Sudirman Sulaiman, Muhammad Saiful of the Presidential Secretariat, Mayor of Makassar Moh Ramdhan Pomanto and Regent of Maros Chaidir Sya. During the meeting, Muhammad Saiful from the Presidential Secretariat conveyed the timetable for President Jokowi’s working visit to Sulse. Three districts/cities are hosting President Jokowi’s working visit. Namely in Makassar City, Maros Regency and Luwu Timur Regency On the first day of his working visit to South Sulawesi, Indonesian President Jokowi visited Maros Regency and Makassar City In Maros, there are several points visited by President Jokowi. Namely, the Tramo market, the Maros railway depot as well as the inauguration of the Makassar-Parepar railway line Driving a test train to Rammang-Rammang station, and the last point of Maros Regency is visiting the fishing village of Pajukukan village The fifth point is at Makassar Eggplant Market, short for Muhammad Saifu At the Makassar Terong market, President Jokowi will hand over social assistance (bansos) to traders. In particular in the form of working capital aid (BMK), direct cash aid (BLT), filming The day after March 30, 2023, President Jokowi will again visit several points in Maros and East Luwu Makassar Mayor Moh Ramdhan Pomanto has said he is ready to welcome President Jokowi, Indonesia’s number one, to the city of Makassar. Moreover, the day before, he had reviewed the state of the eggplant market and ordered that several improvements be made to it. Including ensuring the cleanliness of the pasa The fact is we are ready, whatever the president wants to visit in Makassar, we are ready. Meanwhile, the Eggplant Market, says Danny Pomant Even if it is only a point that President Jokowi will visit in Makassar. However, his party took early action by hosting President Jokowi’s visit with First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo in Makassar City. (Hms Kominfo Makassar) Publisher: Mahyul

