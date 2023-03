Hungary supports Finland’s NATO candidacy

A NATO flag is seen at Alliance headquarters ahead of a meeting of NATO Defense Ministers, in Brussels, Belgium, in this file photo. [Photo/Agencies]

Finland is set to become a NATO member after the Hungarian parliament ratified its membership on Monday, with Sweden’s membership fate remaining unknown due to its rocky relations with Hungary and Turkey. In a vote that was delayed for months, the Hungarian parliament approved Finland’s membership with 182 votes in favor and 6 against. Turkey is now the only NATO member that has not ratified Finland’s membership, but Turkey’s parliamentary foreign affairs committee approved Finland’s membership last week. A full parliamentary vote on membership is expected ahead of the country’s presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14. During Finnish President Sauli Niinisto’s visit to Turkey a week ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to move forward with Finland’s ratification before the elections. Finland’s 200-seat parliament, or Eduskunta, approved the country’s NATO bid with a 184-7 majority earlier this month. The unanimous agreement of NATO’s 30 members is required before a country can be admitted to NATO, whose rapid eastward expansion in recent decades has been seen by Russia as a threat to national security. Finland and Sweden, which had long pursued a policy of military non-alignment, jointly applied for NATO membership in May last year, three months after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. No more waiting for Sweden While Finland, which shares a 1,300 kilometer border with Russia, is expected to become a NATO member in the coming months, Sweden may have to wait longer. Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party said it would wait for Sweden to resolve lingering disagreements before there was a vote on whether to join. Some Hungarian lawmakers are upset that Sweden is pointing the finger at the state of Hungarian democracy. Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, Laszlo Kover, said Hungary supported Sweden’s bid and that ratification was expected “in the near future”. Sweden’s 349-seat parliament, or Riksdag, voted overwhelmingly 269 for, 37 against and 43 abstentions last week for the country’s NATO membership. Turkey, which joined NATO in 1952, has accused Sweden of harboring terrorist organizations, particularly Kurdish rebel groups, and is asking Stockholm to extradite some now residing in Sweden. Balazs Orban, political director to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, said the “constant questioning of the state of Hungarian democracy” by the Swedish government “insults our voters, our MPs and the country as a whole”. It is “up to the Swedes to ensure that the concerns of Hungarian MPs are taken into account,” he said on social media on Sunday.

