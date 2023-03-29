Trump supporter charged with stabbing family with children outside Manhattan courthouse





Court officers, who were standing outside the building, rushed in, drew their weapons and ordered the woman to drop the knife, passers-by said. She was arrested without incident.

No one was hurt. Rucker, who could not immediately be reached for comment, was taken into custody and charges are pending, according to a court spokesperson.

Court officers were standing around the corner and within 20 seconds they were there and she had dropped the knife, said a bystander who could not be named due to her job. The woman screamed, Knife, knife and the law officers were on the Trump supporter like Voltron, the viewer said.

The altercation came after Trump called on his supporters to protest the investigation and predicted potential death and destruction if charged with his alleged role in a 2016 silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

So far, meaningful support for Trump has not materialized.

The Trump supporter was the only protester outside the courthouse on Tuesday. The grand jury usually only hears evidence on the case on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Last week, activists demanding that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indict Trump far outnumbered the president’s supporters outside the courthouse.

Police and court officials did not immediately release the protesters’ names, ages or other personal information.

Julia Marsh contributed to this report.

