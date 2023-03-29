Pak PM says talks with Imran Khan only possible if PTI leader apologizes to public





Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that talks between the central government and Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan would only be possible if the former prime minister admitted his wrongdoings and stood up. apologized to the people for everything he had done.

In a fiery speech to the National Assembly on Tuesday, the PM said he was of the view that talks between them would start after Imran Khan apologized to the public. Calling Khan a fraud, PM Sharifs said it was not possible to speak with someone who had plundered the country, attacked the justice system and did not believe in the Constitution and justice until publicly apologizes to the people and admits to causing damage to the country and the Constitution, as reported by Geo News.

According to ARY News, the prime minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan had violated the International Monetary Fund agreement. Pakistan’s debt has increased by 70% during his government’s tenure, the Pakistani prime minister said, adding that no projects had been launched.

‘Friendly countries got angry at Pakistan under Imran Khan’s rule’: PM Sharif

Taking a dig at the head of the PTI, Prime Minister Shehbaz said: “The head of the PTI first accused the United States of removing him from office, then turned around and said the conspiracy was not planted by America.” He further claimed that the differences in the society are growing and that a segment of the society believes that the government of Imran Khan was overthrown by the intervention of the United States and that the incumbent government is imported.

Claiming that friendly countries got angry with Pakistan under Imran Khan’s rule, the prime minister said they were trying to restore ties with friendly countries and the American superpower. Addressing the gathering, Sharif made another claim that Khan hired companies to lobby in the United States, according to ARY News.

Sharif added: “During his (Imran Khan) regime, he used to claim that opposition members were thieves and they shouldn’t meet foreign envoys, but now he meets foreign ambassadors of opposition.”

Arguing that lobbying companies are making statements against Pakistan which is not acceptable, Prime Minister Sharif said: “No one blames him for undermining Pakistan’s narrative. Enough is enough, now the law will take its course.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister also criticized Imran Khan’s social trolls for politicizing the Lasbela tragedy in which a serving lieutenant general and other high-ranking officers were killed while carrying out relief operations and rescue, according to the ARY News report.

In August, all six servicemen on board, including Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, died in an accident due to bad weather, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The wreckage of an unfortunate helicopter that was on a flood relief operation was found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. The 6 officers and soldiers, including Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, embraced the shahadat. The crash happened due to bad weather according to initial investigations, the chief executive (DG) ISPR said in a tweet.

