Lying about lying: lessons from Boris Johnson

A day after former UK Prime Minister Boris BoJo Johnson was questioned by the UK Parliament’s Privileges Committee on whether he intentionally misled MPs over the Partygate scandal, the host of the show Question BBC Time’s Fiona Bruce (notorious for her obsequiousness towards the Tories) asked the audience: By a show of hands, okay? Who believes Boris Johnson was telling the truth yesterday?. The cameras turned to the studio audience (who would have been handpicked for balance), and no one raised their hands.

Such are the consequences of BoJos’ decades-long history of being a congenital liar and distorter of anything resembling a factual state of affairs if it served his colossally inflated self-interest.

The public reaction to Question Time was a fitting response to what was seen as an unsuccessful nearly 4-hour appearance before the privileges committee, although a few political allies of BoJos and the usual right-wing toilet papers claimed it was a laudable pushback against kangaroo court (BoJo used similar language to describe the proceedings), and so on.

BoJo pulled pages from Trump’s playbook.

Above all, the victim had to do all he could to discredit the body questioning him about breaching the Covid lockdown rules introduced by his own government. BoJo was charged with one offense by the Metropolitan Police, although evidence suggests he should have been charged with several other breaches of those rules.

The Met has been in shambles for decades, and conducting any kind of investigation, even the most mundane, seems beyond its current capabilities. It gave BoJo an easy ride, the equivalent of a light tap on the wrist, in a botched investigation.

BoJo also attacked the investigation, also incomplete, led by the high official Sue Gray. Gray found instances of breaches of Partygate rules, but refrained from discussing its criminal aspects, saying that was the business of the police. Like the police, Gray said nothing about the Abba party at BoJos’ apartment, during which music could be heard on the streets outside.

Shortly before BoJos’ appearance before the Privileges Committee, it was announced that Gray had accepted an offer to be opposition leader Keir Starmer’s chief of staff.

BoJo and his PR team tried to make the most of this development, insisting that Gray was likely aware of an offer from Starmer even as she was investigating, which of course discredited her conclusions.

BoJo further accused the Privileges Committee of relying on Grays’ evidence when it released the preliminary report on its findings regarding BoJo’s deception of Parliament. There is nothing sinister about this release, the underlying premise being that BoJo needed to be told in the name of due process what charges he was likely to face so that he could prepare a defense for his appearance. before the Committee.

The privileges committee issued an immediate rebuttal, saying the witnesses it used were independent of any source Gray used.

During his appearance before the privileges commission, BoJo was irritable and hostile, refusing to grant him any legitimacy, claiming to be the victim of a procedure devoid of legitimacy. BoJo arrogantly told the Committee that he would only consider him fair and impartial if he exonerated him.

BoJo then accused the panel of complete nonsense after Senior Tory Bernard Jenkin suggested his former boss failed to seek proper advice before telling MPs no party had been held in Downing Street during the pandemic.

BoJo tried to pretend that he had no independent decision-making power during Partygate, since he was entirely in the hands of his (subordinate) advisers, most of them spin-doctors.

He said that while the inquiry accused him of lying, it also leveled the same accusation against officials, advisers and MPs, saying: I don’t think you seriously want to accuse these people of lying and I don’t don’t think you can seriously want to accuse me of lying.

The chair of the committee, veteran Labor MP Harriet Harman, ridiculed the claim that he had sought advice on whether or not crowded gatherings broke lockdown rules when BoJo himself was present. If I was going 100 mph and I saw the speedometer say 100 mph, it would be kinda weird, wouldn’t it, if I said: Someone assured me I wasn’t . Because that’s what you saw with your own eyes.

The proceedings began with BoJo’s hand on the Bible promising to tell the truth, before saying: I’m here to tell you, hand on heart, I didn’t lie to the House. Oops, another likely lie from the man who lied to the Queen when he sought to suspend parliamentary proceedings to forestall opposition to his Brexit legislation.

BoJo is exuberantly optimistic most of the time, and this was a perfect example. Many pieces of evidence prove inconvenient for him.

He told MPs the BYOB garden party on May 20, 2020 was meant to motivate staff because his cabinet secretary had quit – but the secretary didn’t quit until June 29.

Privileges committees released a core set of evidence ahead of the hearing, including a No 10 official claiming BoJo had a chance to end lockdown rallies in Downing Street but allowed the culture to continue.

Other allegations made against BoJo in the evidence included Simon Case, his cabinet secretary, and then-head of communications Jack Doyle, insisting they never said BoJo’s Covid rules were being followed.

The vast majority of Britons think Boris Johnson is dishonest, a new poll has revealed after BoJo insisted he did not lie to MPs about Partygate during the privileges committee hearing.

The YouGov poll found that 72% of Britons think BoJo is dishonest, while 51% of Conservative voters and 59% of pro-Brexit voters surveyed think the same.

In total, only 13% of participants surveyed said BoJo was honest, with 15% saying they didn’t know.

If the Conservative majority privileges committee finds that BoJo deliberately misled the House, he could be suspended as an MP, potentially triggering a by-election to his parliamentary seat which he is likely to lose.

It may take some time for the Committee to release its final report. It has been suggested this could be after the national local elections in May.

The Sunak government has received a slight boost in the polls as people recoil from the chaos of Prime Ministers Johnson and Truss. Sunak is just as cunning as his predecessors, but his habit of not appearing in public too much and projecting an air of skill when he does has served him reasonably well so far.