If Alvin Bragg accuses Donald Trump, what will the case look like?





More than a week after Donald Trump created a media frenzy claiming he was going to be arrested, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is still deciding whether to bring criminal charges against the former president. due to the silent payment he made by Michael Cohen, his ex-lawyer, to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in the run up to the 2016 election.

On Monday, David Pecker, the former editor of the National Enquirer and longtime friend of the Trumps, testified before Braggs’ grand jury for the second time. Supermarket tabloid executives were said to have played a key role in arranging the payment to Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with Trump, and Pecker was likely questioned about his knowledge of the payment. A key legal issue in the investigation is whether the one hundred and thirty thousand dollar gain was indeed an illegal campaign contribution that Trump made to himself. (Cohen transferred the money to Daniels’ attorney in October 2016, and the Trump Organization later repaid it.)

Although there is still no indictment, the case has already generated much discussion in legal circles, as it may well hinge on a new effort by Bragg to raise the charges against Trump to a crime. According to reports, the district attorney is considering charging Trump with falsifying business documents for seizing Daniels’ earnings from company records as legal fees. In itself, the falsification of business documents is generally a crime. But if Bragg can show that Trump tampered with records in connection with another crime making an illegal contribution to the campaign, let’s say he could possibly increase the charge. If it’s done with the intent to violate another law, it becomes a crime, New York City attorney and election law expert Jerry H. Goldfeder told me.

Appearing on NBC News Meet the Press this weekend, Joe Tacopina, an attorney who represents Trump in the case, criticized Braggs’ office and provided insight into Trump’s likely defense. The case shouldn’t be brought and wouldn’t be if it involved anyone other than Donald Trump, let’s be clear about that, Tacopina said. Specifically, he repeatedly asserted that the payment to Daniels was not a campaign contribution. He described it as a personal civil settlement with Daniels, which Trump allegedly reached independently of the campaign to protect his privacy.

Speculation over Braggs’ potential indictment appears to have united Republicans behind Trump. Even some of the Party’s critical former presidents have denounced Braggs’ investigation. Peter Meijer, a Republican congressman who voted to impeach Trump after Jan. 6, 2021, described the case as a $1 billion in-kind donation from Democrats to the Trumps 24 campaign.

As Trump ranted and raved last week, calling Bragg an animal and threatening death and destruction if an indictment came, the political stakes are, indeed, high, and so are the legal stakes. Lawyers I spoke with agreed that Trump’s intention to pay Daniels, through Cohen, is critical to the prospect of a successful prosecution. The defense will likely be that the payment, the entire transaction, everyone involved, weren’t acting in the direction of the campaign that it was about Melania and the family, and God knows what, Goldfeder, who chaired the New York City Bar Associations Committee on Election Law, said. That’s the challenge for the district attorney to convince the jury that, in fact, it was in the campaign.

The fact that Cohen has already pleaded guilty in a federal case to causing an unlawful campaign contribution and served time in prison would surely add weight to prosecutors’ case at trial. Still, Braggs’ team probably wouldn’t want to rely solely on the testimony of Cohen, who also pleaded guilty to making false statements to a bank and lying to Congress. It is in this context that Peckers’ testimony could be essential. Also in 2018, as part of a non-prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, American Media, Inc., owner of the National Enquirer, admitted to working in concert with the Trump campaign. from 2016. to buy the story of another woman who claimed to have had an affair with Trump, former Playboy model Karen McDougal. AMI further admitted that its main purpose in making the payment was to suppress the woman’s story to prevent her from influencing the election, federal prosecutors said in a press release at the time. At the National Enquirer, this policy of buying stories and not publishing them was called catch and kill.

Shortly before the 2016 election, National Enquirer editors also spoke with Daniels’ lawyer about buying his story. Ultimately, prosecutors say, the Enquirer referred Daniels to Cohen, who then wired the one hundred and thirty thousand dollars to an account controlled by Daniels’ attorney. The timing suggests Trump was motivated by the election, Jennifer Rodgers, a former federal prosecutor who now teaches at NYU, told me. Then there’s the deal with Karen McDougal, which the National Enquirer made for him and explicitly said it was for the election. It’s an obvious motivation that prosecutors will say was present that would make Trump guilty of the violation. He can argue otherwise, but that’s what a trial is for. It will be up to the jury to decide.

If Bragg brings charges, Trump’s lawyers will likely ask a judge to dismiss them before trial. Trump’s side could argue that a defendant cannot be prosecuted for federal campaign violations in state court and, therefore, Braggs’ office lacks jurisdiction to bring the case. His lawyers can also point out that federal prosecutors closely scrutinized the payments to Daniels during their investigation into Cohen and declined to press charges against Trump. Appearing after Tacopina on Meet the Press, Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District whom Trump fired, admitted his former office chose not to pursue the case.

This story provides some lines of attack for Trump supporters, but it’s unclear how relevant it will prove in legal terms. Goldfeder said Bragg could charge the former president with violating New York’s election laws, an area in which his office clearly has jurisdiction, rather than federal election laws. One option for Bragg, Goldfeder said, would be to accuse Trump of making an in-kind contribution to his campaign and obscuring the source of the money, which would be a violation of state law. Another option, Goldfeder added, would be to rely on the language of Election Law 17-152, which simply states that it is a campaign violation for two or more people to conspire to promote a candidacy. policy by illegal means without specifying those means. That’s the key language, Goldfeder said. He added that this may well apply to what Trump and Cohen have done.

Rodgers told me she fully expects Trump’s attorneys to argue before trial that the Braggs case is flawed under New York law. But I would be surprised if a judge dismissed it before the trial, she said. The legal argument is not at all clear to me. With the 2024 presidential primary season fast approaching, there’s obviously a lot of interest in how quickly the deal would play out. Goldfeder said that if Bragg files an indictment and the Trump side files a motion to dismiss, legal arguments on that could only take a few weeks, and then, assuming the judge rules in favor of the prosecutor in district, the court could expedite a trial date. I asked if there could be a trial this year. Oh, yes, absolutely, replied Goldfeder.

An earlier version of this article misrepresented the attorney representing Daniels.

