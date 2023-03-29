Imran Khan presents himself in a new bulletproof container





NNA | Updated: March 28, 2023 10:54 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Mar 28 (ANI): Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan who was shot atop a shipping container in Wazirabad and ridiculed his political opponents for “hiding inside their vehicles or behind bulletproof glass, showed up in a “brand new bulletproof container” this time, Dawn reported. During his public rally on Saturday, the former prime minister came to the bulletproof paraphernalia in preparation for the attempt on his life. However, the party claimed that Khan was facing death threats while its leader Yasmin Rashid says he (Imran) never wanted to use the bulletproof shield but the party leadership forced him to do it. According to Dawn, citing sources, the bulletproof glass was imported, modified and installed at a local car windshield shop. As Dawn spoke to several PTI leaders, a senior leader offered an entirely different view, saying the new container was rented from Islamabad and returned after the event. A senior party official said the container was not only bulletproof but also bombproof and weighed 17 tons. The walls of the container were reinforced with bombproof material and it was also equipped with an air conditioning system, Dawn reported. A crane to place the container on a platform made up of several containers to be in public view for rally participants, “The party has placed an order for a specially designed container to be used by the party chairman during many political rallies planned ahead of the general elections,” PTI Lahore Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood said. , saying Khan will address the next gathering from the party’s specially designed container.

However, Mr Mahmood expressed ignorance of the party’s arrangement of the container used on March 25. Addressing rallies at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday night, Khan targeted Pakistan’s PML-N-led government saying those in power would get the message that people’s passion cannot be curbed by obstacles. and containers, Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune reported. said, adding that around 2,000 PTI workers were put behind bars just to create obstacles for today’s rally. Minar-e-Pakistan. “Those in power should know that [blocking the roads and pathways with shipping] containers cannot stop people who want true independence,” he said, adding that fear had spread to thwart the public meeting. Jalsa.Khan held the Pakistani government responsible for the current situation in the country. He wondered: “Did our ancestors make sacrifices for this Pakistan?” it’s about giving everyone an equal chance. “I have done a century of cases, I might even cross 150. I have 40 terrorism cases registered in my name. Poor people spend their whole lives fighting fake cases in this country,” he said. he declared.(ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/imran-khan-shows-up-in-new-bulletproof-container20230328225444 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related