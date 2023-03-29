Connect with us

Politics

‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’: Prime Minister Modi mocks Oppn parties

‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’: Prime Minister Modi mocks Oppn parties

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked opposition parties, saying some had launched a “Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan”. Praising the BJP, Prime Minister Modi said it wasn’t a party that came from the TV screen or the newspapers, “it didn’t come from the Twitter handles and YouTube channels either.” “This BJP has progressed based on the hard work of its workers,” he said.

Addressing an event after the inauguration of an extension of the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said: “We [BJP] have a solid foundation of constitutional institutions. That is why to stop India, the constitutional institutions are attacked. Agencies are attacked when they act, issues are raised in court. Some parties started ‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’.”

Prime Minister Modi attributed the rise of the BJP from a small political party to the largest in the world to the dedication and sacrifices made by the party’s workers.

“The journey started with 2 seats Lok Sabha is now at 303 seats. BJP is the only pan-Indian party from east to west and from north to south. BJP gives opportunity for young people to progress,” said the Prime Minister Modi, adding that India has a solid foundation of constitutional institutions.

Attacking Congress, Prime Minister Modi said: “The country will never be able to forget that dark phase in 1984. Congress got a historic mandate in those elections, it was an emotionally charged atmosphere. We were completely destroyed in this wave, but we were not demoralized and During the reign of the UPA in 2004-2014, assets worth 5,000 crore seized under PMLA, it rose to 1.10 lakh crore during the 9 years of BJP government.”

“For the first time in seven decades, such action is being taken against the corrupt. When we do so much, some people will be upset and angry, but action against corruption will not be stopped because of their ( opposition) false allegations,” he said.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/bhrashtachari-bachao-abhiyan-pm-modi-takes-jibe-at-oppn-parties-11680018886942.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com

Related Topics: