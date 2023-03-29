‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’: Prime Minister Modi mocks Oppn parties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked opposition parties, saying some had launched a “Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan”. Praising the BJP, Prime Minister Modi said it wasn’t a party that came from the TV screen or the newspapers, “it didn’t come from the Twitter handles and YouTube channels either.” “This BJP has progressed based on the hard work of its workers,” he said.

Addressing an event after the inauguration of an extension of the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi said: “We [BJP] have a solid foundation of constitutional institutions. That is why to stop India, the constitutional institutions are attacked. Agencies are attacked when they act, issues are raised in court. Some parties started ‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’.”

Prime Minister Modi attributed the rise of the BJP from a small political party to the largest in the world to the dedication and sacrifices made by the party’s workers.

“The journey started with 2 seats Lok Sabha is now at 303 seats. BJP is the only pan-Indian party from east to west and from north to south. BJP gives opportunity for young people to progress,” said the Prime Minister Modi, adding that India has a solid foundation of constitutional institutions.

Attacking Congress, Prime Minister Modi said: “The country will never be able to forget that dark phase in 1984. Congress got a historic mandate in those elections, it was an emotionally charged atmosphere. We were completely destroyed in this wave, but we were not demoralized and During the reign of the UPA in 2004-2014, assets worth 5,000 crore seized under PMLA, it rose to 1.10 lakh crore during the 9 years of BJP government.”

“For the first time in seven decades, such action is being taken against the corrupt. When we do so much, some people will be upset and angry, but action against corruption will not be stopped because of their ( opposition) false allegations,” he said.