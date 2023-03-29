Trump news today: Judge rules Mike Pence must testify in Jan. 6 case as New York indictment not scheduled for this week





Trump comments on his photo wielding a baseball bat next to Alvin Braggs’ head

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that former Vice President Mike Pence must testify before a grand jury assembled by the Justice Department as part of the agencies’ Jan. 6 investigation.

But the decision is still under seal and several news outlets have reported that Mr. Pence was only required to testify about his conversations with Donald Trump leading up to the attack on Congress. All actions of Mr. Pence taken in the course of his duties as President of the Senate remain privileged.

Meanwhile, the New York grand jury investigating Mr Trump’s silent payment to Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election is not expected to vote on an indictment this week.

The former president offered a rambling response as he defended himself for posting an image of him holding a baseball bat next to Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg was posted on his Truth Social account.

HighlightsView latest update 1680079500Trump claims DeSantis would work at pizza joint without his approval

Donald Trump has claimed that Ron DeSantis would “work in a pizza place” if it weren’t for his endorsement during the 2018 gubernatorial race.

The former president, who has said he will run for a second non-consecutive term in 2024, made the remarks during an interview with Sean Hannity on Monday evening.

The pair have stepped up their attacks on each other ahead of next year’s election, but Mr DeSantis has not officially announced his intention to run.

Watch this video report from The Independent:

Donald Trump Says DeSantis ‘Would Work At A Pizza Place’ If It Wasn’t For Him

John Bowden29 March 2023 09:45

1680075900Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, was under FBI investigation, documents say

Ivana Trump was under an FBI counterintelligence investigation into allegations about her ties to her home country of Czechoslovakia, a trove of secret documents has revealed.

The FBI has recommended a preliminary investigation into Ivana Trump based on information received from a confidential source in 1989, according to 190 pages of classified documents released Monday by the law enforcement agency in the part of a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act of Bloomberg News.

Learn more:

John Bowden29 March 2023 08:45

1680072300Alvin Bragg rips baseless accusations as House Republicans demand he be hauled to Congress

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has hit back at baseless accusations after House Republicans threatened to drag the New York attorney to Congress over a possible indictment against Donald Trump.

Republicans have rallied to the defense of Donald Trump after the one-term president predicted he would be arrested on Tuesday. A trio of House committee chairs have threatened to call Mr. Bragg to testify before Congress.

We will not be intimidated by attempts to undermine the judicial process, nor will we let baseless accusations deter us from applying the law fairly, a spokesperson for Mr. Bragg told Fox News. “In every lawsuit, we follow the law without fear or favor to uncover the truth. Our competent, honest and dedicated attorneys continue to work hard.

Learn more:

John Bowden29 March 2023 07:45

1680068700Completely Inappropriate: AOC Calls On Oversight Chairs To Attempt To Interfere With Trump Inquiry

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez misses House Republican Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comers, who is trying to interfere with Manhattan District Attorneys’ investigation of former President Donald Trump.

I think what the president is trying to do is totally inappropriate, she told The Independent. It breaks total precedent and then, frankly, isn’t really grounded in any logical or historical precedent and I think hammering this home is going to be…a matter of continuing importance.

Learn more:

John Bowden29 March 2023 06:45

1680065100Former Netanyahu ally criticizes Trump over Nick Fuentes meeting

The comments were made during an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, which is expected to air in the coming days on the Fox Nation streaming service. Excerpts were published Monday by Fox News.

Speaking to Morgan, Mr Netanyahu said Mr Trump should be reprimanded and condemned for his meeting with Fuentes, who regularly speaks out against Jewish people and is known for his Holocaust denial.

Learn more:

John Bowden29 March 2023 05:45

1680061526Judge orders Pence to testify at January 6 inquest

The top federal judge in Washington, DC has ordered former Vice President Mike Pence to testify before a grand jury regarding his interactions with former President Donald Trump in the days leading up to the January 6 attack on Capitol.

In a sealed opinion first reported by CNN, Chief Justice James Boasberg reportedly ordered Mr. Pence to testify in response to any questions from Special Counsel Jack Smith who may elicit answers about unlawful acts committed by the ex-president.

Judge Boasberg’s order also would have allowed Mr. Pence to decline to answer any questions about his actions during the certification, but did not prevent him from discussing his interactions with Mr. Trump before it.

Andrew Feinberg has more:

Judge orders Pence to testify

The former vice president had sought to block a subpoena demanding his testimony before a grand jury under the supervision of special counsel Jack Smith

John Bowden29 March 2023 04:45

1680057926No impeachment vote for Trump expected this week in Manhattan grand jury inquest

The grand jury considering evidence related to Donald Trump’s silent payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels is no longer expected to vote on whether or not to indict the former president this week.

The news was first reported by local NBC affiliate WNBC, which cited three sources who said the grand jury will not meet on Wednesday and are not expected to hear questions related to this investigation on Thursday. This makes the prospect of a decision one way or the other regarding the fate of former presidents highly unlikely before members return next week.

John Bowden29 March 2023 03:45

1680054326DeSantis team welcomes contrast to Trump’s chaos candidacy

Jim McKee stands at the end of a line that winds through five fictional aisles inside the Books-A-Million store in Florida’s capital.

He’s smiling because in a few minutes the book he’s holding will be signed by its author, Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor who McKee predicts will be the nation’s next president. But as a former Donald Trump loyalist, the 44-year-old Tallahassee attorney is almost whispering when he first says it out loud.

Personally, I’d rather see DeSantis win the Republican primary than Trump, McKee said softly, having to repeat himself to be heard. His voice soon becomes louder.

Trump upset so many people, says McKee. DeSantis is more palatable. He has a good story to tell.

Indeed, conversations in bookstores, boardrooms, State House offices and sports bars across Tallahassees reveal that DeSantis allies are growing in confidence as Trump’s legal troubles mount. The former president faces possible indictment in New York for his role in a silent money scheme during the 2016 campaign to stop porn star Stormy Daniels from going public with an extramarital sexual affair, which he deny.

The optimism around DeSantis comes even as an unlikely group of establishment-minded Republican officials and Make America Great Again influencers are raising concerns about Florida governors’ readiness for the national stage. DeSantis has stumbled at times under the weight of heightened national scrutiny as he builds his political organization and runs for voters in key primary states.

1680050726Alex Jones peddles Trump assassination plot as MAGA escalates violent indictment rhetoric

Alex Jones, the InfoWars broadcaster and conspiracy theorist, said he believed former President Donald Trump could be assassinated by the so-called Deep State.

Mr Jones, who lost a libel suit after spreading misinformation about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting, said while it looks like Mr Trump could win the 2024 election, agents from the Deep State could eliminate him by blowing up his plane or shooting him. .

The host was speaking on Sunday after Mr Trump held his first rally of 2024 on Saturday in Waco, Texas, on the 30th anniversary of the deadly clash between federal authorities and a religious cult that resulted in the death of 86 people and spawning conspiracy theorists among Americans. with anti-government sentiments.

It was one of the deadliest battles against law enforcement in US history, and Mr Trump spent a significant portion of his speech denouncing those investigating him for various alleged offences.

Learn more:

John Bowden29 March 2023 01:45

1680047126Trump says mail in ballots was used to cheat days after urging supporters to change the way we think about how to vote

The former president criticized the use of mail-in ballots on his Truth Social networking platform.

Democrats used Covid-inspired mail-in ballots to CHEATE, he said. Even the Jimmy Carters Commission said mail-in ballots would lead to massive cheating, which they have. France, and others, have given it up MASSIVE FRAUD. Now they use PROSECUTOR to CHEATE No shame. They are the lowest of the lows!

The former president has repeatedly criticized mail-in voting throughout the 2020 presidential election, despite the fact that he himself voted by mail. Republicans have always favored using mail-in ballots, but Mr. Trump’s criticism has led many other Republicans to oppose the practice.

Learn more:

John Bowden29 March 2023 00:45

