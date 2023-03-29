Israel’s presence at World Cup irrelevant to foreign policy: Jokowi





Thus, do not link sports issues to political affairs. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Israel’s participation in the 2023 U-20 World Cup is not linked to the foreign policy of Indonesia, which continues to support Palestine, according to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Because our support for Palestine is still strong and firm,” he said in a video posted on the presidential secretariat’s YouTube channel on Tuesday. He said the Indonesian government agreed with the Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia, Zuhair Al-Shun, regarding the implementation of the tournament, which is to take place from May 20 to June 11. Jokowi pointed out that FIFA – the governing body of international football – has various regulations which must be followed by its members. “So don’t link sports issues with political affairs,” he said. He started the show by stressing that it has always been Indonesia’s principle to constantly fight for the independence of the Palestinian people. Furthermore, he added that Indonesia supports the realization of a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine. He said Indonesia’s support for Palestine is in line with the Constitution, which opposes any colonial act. “We always highlight this issue in bilateral, multilateral and other international forums,” he said. Jokowi also pointed out that Indonesia won the right to host the World Cup in October 2019 after competing with Brazil and Peru in a lengthy bidding process. He added that during this period, Indonesia did not know which countries would participate in the cup as all the national teams were still in the pre-qualification stage. The Indonesian president said it was only confirmed in July 2022 that the Israel national team was eligible to play at the U-20 World Cup in 2023. FIFA is aware of the rejection of Israel’s participation in the cup, and the Indonesian government and the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) will work together to find the best solution to this problem, he said. “Therefore, I have asked the General President of the PSSI, Erick Thohir, to meet with the FIFA team to seek the best solution,” he added. Related news: Indonesia continues to pressure FIFA to host World Cup: minister

