Boris Johnson jokes he was fined by Partygate for having lunch at his office | Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has shed light on his police fine for the Partygate scandal during a speech in Nigeria, joking that he was criminalized for standing up and having lunch at his desk for 20 minutes.
The former prime minister dismissed his police fine for breaking Covid laws as bizarre at a conference in Lagos on rehumanizing the human experience.
Johnson is currently awaiting the verdict of an inquiry by MPs into whether he misled the House of Commons when he said all Covid rules and guidelines were followed in No 10.
His political career as an MP is at stake as the privileges committee could choose to recommend a suspension of more than 10 days if it finds he recklessly or deliberately misled Parliament, potentially triggering a by-election.
However, he made the Lagos public laugh for telling them: A few years ago the Met actually fined me, in circumstances which I still find almost too painful to describe, simply for standing to my office in the cabinet room and having lunch. .
Johnson was actually fined less than a year ago in April 2022, in connection with an event in June 2020 on his birthday.
For ardent followers of British politics, I want you to know that the legendary birthday cake remained unseen, which the BBC and the rest of the media ranted about for most of the rest of the year, [by] me throughout those 20 minutes in his Tupperware box and was belatedly discovered and consumed by my private secretary.
He added: Look on the bright side, can you imagine Moscow police arresting Vladimir Putin for having lunch at his office for 20 minutes? Can you imagine the Chinese police Anyway, this decision, which may seem bizarre to me, shows me that the law is in force in my country without fear or favor.
Although he now calls it weird, at the time Johnson apologized, saying I paid the fine and again I apologize fully. He also said at the time that he now humbly accepts having broken Covid laws.
Johnson appears to have become more defiant about the Partygate scandal since leaving office, despite police issuing more than 170 rule-breaking fines to No 10 under his watch.
He told the Privileges Committee that it was nonsense, complete nonsense that he had not sought the proper assurances that the rules were being followed in Number 10 before telling MPs that it was the case.
There have been persistent rumors that the former prime minister would like to stage a comeback, with some of his supporters coalescing around a group called the Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO). However, his allies insist he is not plotting a return attempt at No.10.
Johnson’s appearance in Lagos is the latest in a long series of talks for the private sector. He received 2.5 million speech advances, meaning he received revenue, hospitality and donations worth more than 5 million in the first six months after he left office.
Along with a lucrative tour of the global speaking circuit since its release from #10, addressing investors in the technology behind cryptocurrency, insurers and investment bankers, it has taken over 500 000 as an advance for a dissertation. At the same time he remained in his principal post as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip.
