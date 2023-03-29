Donald Trump attacks trans rights at rally in Waco





Still holding out hope of re-election in 2024, former US President Donald Trump has amped up his anti-trans rhetoric by promising to crack down on “transgender madness”.

Trump used the first rally of his 2024 race for the Republican presidential nomination to bolster his previous plan to revoke President Biden’s on gender-affirming care for trans children.

During his nearly two-hour speech Saturday, March 25, in Waco, Texas, Trump called his opposition “radical left maniacs” and said, “If we don’t win the next election in 2024, I think Truly our country is doomed.

To cheers from the crowd, he said he would “keep men out of women’s sports” and abolish critical race theory in American schools if re-elected.

“I will immediately sign an executive order to reduce federal funding to any school pushing critical race theory, transgender madness and other racial, sexual or political content on our children,” he said.

“They mutilate your children,” Trump said in reference to President Bidens’ office, and called Democrats a “disgusting political class.”

An anti-trans bill sweeps the United States

His insensitive words follow Kentucky lawmakers who passed a broad anti-trans bill that targets the rights of vulnerable trans youth in the state.

The bill is part of a wave of homophobic and transphobic legislation that has swept the United States this year.

According to the HRC, more than 410 anti-LGBTQ+ bills, including about 180 specifically targeting the trans community, were introduced into state houses across the country in the first months of 2023.

In June 2022, Biden signed an executive order to protect LGBTQ+ people from the traumatic practice of conversion therapy and an onslaught of discriminatory state legislation targeting trans people.

Despite applause as the order was signed, just three months later, an independent UN expert urged the Biden administration to do more to protect LGBTQ+ people amid findings of a “deliberate effort” to “rolling back human rights” at the state level.

Trump attacks his opponents

Trump also used the rally to attack his likely rival for the Republican nomination, Ron DeSantis.

He said: “I’m not a big fan. Florida was hugely successful for many years, long before this guy became governor.

Donald Trump addresses his supporters at his first campaign rally in 2024. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Taking the time to belligerently blast the multiple investigations he faces, Trump has accused the Biden administration of orchestrating his criminal prosecutions to undermine his 2024 bid for the White House.

“The Biden regimes’ weaponization of law enforcement against their political opponents is straight out of the horror show of Stalinist Russia,” Trump said.

“From the start, it was one witch hunt and one bogus investigation after another.”

Trump is being investigated in Manhattan for campaign finance violations following his alleged payment of silent money to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

The Justice Department is also investigating allegations that he hoarded top-secret documents and orchestrated a conspiracy to nullify the 2020 election, while a parallel effort by Georgia prosecutors is also looking into his actions in 2020, reported. the Independent.

His comments follow his previous threat of a federal override of trans rights if he is re-elected in 2024.

At the time, he promised to ban gender-affirming health care for trans youth, sue hospitals that provide such treatment, and push for federal law recognizing only two genders.

In January 2022, he promised to ban trans athletes from participating in sports, a move that sent a strong signal about the direction of his campaign.

Tumps’ meandering speech also saw him denounce the rise of Lia Thomas, a trans swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania who, with every hit, has seen a culture war over trans athletes swirl around her.

How did this story make you feel?

Fired

To like

Thrilled

Meh

Annoyed

Sad

Sending feedback…

Thank you for your feedback!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepinknews.com/2023/03/28/donald-trump-trans-rights-2024-campaign/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related