Jokowi once assured FIFA that there will be no discrimination





Jakarta – RI President Joko Widodo has never given a guarantee to Fifa moment PSSI host bid U-20 World Cup 2023. Non-discrimination is one of the points. Indonesia volunteered to host the U-20 World Cup in 2019. At that time, the event would take place in 2021. Competing with Brazil and Peru, Indonesia was finally able to become a winner . The U-20 World Cup 2021 has finally been postponed due to the Corona virus pandemic. Indonesia is expected to host in 2023. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Jokowi’s letter to FIFA President Gianni Infantino dated August 7, 2019 is one of the guarantees of the Indonesian government’s support for the success of the U-20 World Cup if it takes place in Indonesia. The letter was signed directly by Jokowi. In the process, Israel qualified for the U-20 World Cup which will take place in Indonesia. In June 2022, Israel were runners-up at EURO U19 2022. They lost to England in the final of the tournament in Slovakia. Israel’s refusal to play in Indonesia has emerged in recent weeks. The issue of Israeli aggression against Palestine in the West Bank has been the cause of this for many years. Indonesia also has no diplomatic relations with Israel. Visas for the Israeli delegation were also discussed. Wave of rejection of Israel in Indonesia prompts FIFA to cancel group draw U-20 World Cup in Bali on March 31 this weekend. One of Jokowi’s guarantee points has not been fulfilled. “The government will support all efforts that can enhance the contribution of the organization and implementation of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2021 to the development of football in Indonesia and around the world in a sustainable and humane way, without discrimination of any kind, regardless of anyone’s nationality, race or creed,” reads point 3(iii) of the letter. Content of Rotary President Joko Widodo’s letter to FIFA in August 2019 The government welcomes and supports the possibility of hosting the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2021 in the Republic of Indonesia and the possibility of appointing FIFA to the PSSI to host and organize the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2021; The Government welcomes and supports the presence of FIFA and FIFA Member Associations as well as all visitors from around the world to the Republic of Indonesia for the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2021 and will fully support FIFA in the organization and implementation of said competition; The government will support all efforts that can enhance the contribution of the organization and implementation of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2021 to the development of football in Indonesia and around the world in a sustainable and humane way, without discrimination of any kind, regardless of nationality. , race or confidence; The government will fully support FIFA and the PSSI in their efforts to ensure that the organization and implementation of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2021, all the legacies of the event, as well as the whole series of post-events have no negative consequences. impact on human rights that apply internationally, including workers’ rights; The government is committed to respecting, protecting and fulfilling human rights, including workers’ rights in relation to the organization and implementation of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2021, all the legacies of the event, as well as the entire series of post-event events, paying particular attention to security guarantees, possible relocations and expulsions, workers’ rights (including the rights of migrant workers), the gender and other forms of discrimination, freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, and ensuring that access to effective remedies are available in the event of adverse impacts, including mechanisms for legal action and non-judicial bodies empowered to investigate, convict and remedy cases of human rights violations; All government guarantees issued by ministers and/or authorities of the government of the Republic of Indonesia regarding FIFA U-20 World Cup 2021 is valid and binding, and All government guarantees have been absolutely and unconditionally established and have been signed by officials who have the power to establish and confirm them. The Government of the Republic of Indonesia will take the necessary measures to ensure full compliance with the said government guarantee. See also the video ‘U-20 World Cup: between the rejection of Israel and the status of host of Rotary’:

[Gambas:Video 20detik] (ca/business)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sport.detik.com/sepakbola/liga-indonesia/d-6642693/piala-dunia-u-20-jokowi-pernah-jamin-ke-fifa-takkan-ada-diskriminasi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related