Trump fails to narrow rape accuser’s case as trial looms





NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Tuesday denied Donald Trump’s attempt to dismiss a libel suit against E. Jean Carroll during next month’s high-profile trial over whether Trump raped the former Elle magazine columnist in the mid-1990s.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan dismissed Trump’s claim that “absolute litigation privilege” immunized the former president for allegedly defaming Carroll last October 12 on his Truth social media platform by denying that the rape had taken place.

Trump’s attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The trial scheduled for April 25 concerns the alleged rape of Carroll by Trump in late 1995 or early 1996 in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan.

Carroll is also pursuing a battery claim under a New York law that allows survivors of sexual abuse to sue their alleged abusers long after statutes of limitations have expired.

In his Oct. 12 post, Trump said he didn’t know Carroll, that she made up the rape allegation to promote her memoir, and that the allegation was a “hoax”, a “lie”, a ” scammer” and a “total scam”. “

The post in essence repeated many of the comments made by Trump in June 2019 at the White House, prompting a lawsuit still pending by Carroll five months later.

Trump said his message amounted to a comment on Carroll’s earlier trial and his defenses, and was therefore protected.

But the judge said Trump’s message was neither a “report of a legal proceeding” nor a “fair and truthful report” of such a proceeding that would warrant immunity.

“Instead,” Kaplan wrote, “it is an amalgamation of Mr. Trump’s personal opinions and commentary on a wide range of topics, including the legal system of the United States and New York, this court, Ms. Carroll and her rape charge against him, CNN and its reporter Anderson Cooper, and Ms. Carroll’s attorney.

“The way it’s stylized … belies the idea that Mr. Trump was even trying to provide a fair and truthful report of a legal proceeding,” Kaplan added.

Trump awaits a decision from a grand jury assembled by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on whether to indict him for his alleged role in a silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the US presidential election of 2016.

Security has been tightened outside Manhattan Criminal Court where Trump, now in his third run for the White House, is expected to defend himself against any charges.

Last week, Kaplan said Trump would get an anonymous jury in the Carroll case, reflecting “the extensive pre-trial publicity and a very high risk that jurors fear harassment, unwanted invasions of privacy and retaliation.” “.

The case is Carroll v. Trump, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-10016.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/trump-fails-narrow-rape-accusers-case-trial-looms-2023-03-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related