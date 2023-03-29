Mike Pence will testify against Donald Trump.





On Tuesday, a federal district court in Washington ordered former Vice President Mike Pence to testify before the grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempt to void the 2020 presidential election. was another court loss for Trump, even if Pence could claim to win a narrow decision on questions he could avoid answering.

That narrow victory matters little or nothing, however, to Trump, the real target of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation.

While the order itself remains sealed, by report, the court clarified that Pence must testify to any conversations he had with Trump involving wrongdoing as the then-president sought to undo his defeat. election before January 6. Pence’s Pyrrhic victory on Tuesday was that he was excused from answering questions about his Jan. 6 role as the presiding officer in Congress’ certification of the 2020 presidential election.

You can be sure that the events involving Pence in this role are not Jack Smith’s priority. While future litigation may arise over whether Pence should answer questions, for example, regarding Republican Sen. Ron Johnson’s attempt to deliver a list of bogus Wisconsin voters that day, you can be sure Smith has a mountain of evidence on this. fraudulent scheme, and Johnson is not in Smiths’ crosshairs.

What Smith doesn’t have are the words Trump said to Pence when they were alone, evidence that is almost certain to convey a criminal mindset. This is almost always the most difficult element to prove in white collar crimes. Pence was in the room where those words occurred.

While the topic of such conversations would have centered on Pence’s intended role in Congress on Jan. 6, the order would state that Pence must testify if Trump’s words involved illegal acts on Trump’s part. That’s really the only thing that matters here.

Need proof that Pence and Trump were the losers? Look who’s calling. That’s what losers do. Prior to the order, Pence had already promised to do so. He is unlikely to have much luck.

Recall that Pence refused to testify before the January 6 committee. He said it would set a terrible precedent. To obtain his testimony, the committee would have had to go to court to challenge Pence’s position and expose the legal voidness of his claim. Due to the expiration of the mandate of the commissions which expires last January with a new Congress, she did not have time.

This is not the case in a criminal investigation carried out by a serious prosecutor about the construction of his file on the preparation of the January 6 attack.

What Tuesday’s ruling reaffirms is that the federal courts continue to be committed to the rule of law and speed in handling Trump’s criminal investigations. Last week, in upholding the March 17 district court order that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows testify, the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals moved faster than Hans Solos Millennium Falcon. In the Pences case, the district court appears to have taken only five days from hearing arguments to ruling, more evidence from special counsel and rushed courts.

It has taken far too long for the Justice Department to aggressively push this investigation to this point. But here’s the irony for Trump. He thought announcing his 2024 presidential candidacy early would give him a good narrative. What his first announcement cost him, however, was the appointment of Smith as special counsel and orders like Tuesday’s.

Certainly, the Pence decision sets a precedent that the Constitutions Speech or Debate clause applies to a vice president on the day he is acting as chairman of the joint session of congress certifying a presidential election. But that precedent is not about to open an avalanche of future litigation involving vice presidents claiming immunity from having to testify about their role in certifying an election.

It took a Trump to bring us here after 235 years of constitutional history. Now, however, Smith’s aggressive pace of investigation and acceleration signals the likelihood that Trump will be indicted long before the 2024 campaign heats up. Justice on Jan. 6 has been delayed, but the special counsel has set the dominoes in place to ensure a federal criminal court date for Donald Trump isn’t denied.

