Authoritarian regimes trying to circumvent sanctions develop alternative markets
The pomp surrounding Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to Moscow overshadowed the announcement of a new economic partnership between China and Russia – a plan designed to help both countries escape the consequences of Western sanctions.
Sanctions that isolate corrupt actors from the global financial system have historically provided the United States and its allies with a low-cost, low-risk way to confront those who violate international law and work against its interests. But the United States is no longer the financial hegemony it once was, and authoritarian regimes are taking full advantage of this by working to create alternative financial markets.
Sanctions are – and must remain – a fundamental instrument of US foreign policy to counter despicable behavior. But the United States needs to reevaluate its approach to keep it effective. This means establishing closer partnerships with major economies when imposing and supervising sanctions.
The strength of the US financial system and the importance of the dollar in the global economy have made sanctions an effective tool for decades. However, actively to diversify their economic portfolios, “de-dollarizing” their economies and creating financial workarounds independent of American influence, authoritarian regimes work to establish opaque financial systems that are ripe for corruption.
For example, China and Russia have been trying for years to build systems to circumvent SWIFT, an international messaging system that connects financial institutions and facilitates international financial transactions.
The exclusion of SWIFT was part of the sanctions program against Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The disconnection of Russian financial institutions from the global market is making trade and facilitating payments more difficult, successfully hampering Moscow’s ability to finance the war.
Beijing has developed the Cross-border interbank payment system (CIPS) since 2012. The network settles renminbi transactions to internationalize the Chinese currency, moving it away from the US dollar. CIPS still depends on SWIFT for certain transactions but is becoming increasingly independent. In 2021, CIPS processed financial transactions worth more than 12 trillion dollars and enjoys the support of major institutions such as Citigroup, HSBC and the East Asia Bankas well as banks in Russia and African countries.
Similarly, the Bank of Russia Financial Messaging System (SPFS), The Russian equivalent of SWIFT, has increased significantly since the recent invasion of Ukraine. Networks such as CIPS and SPFS do not yet pose a significant threat, but decision makers should not ignore them either. Chinese and Russian banks are already link their respective networks, suggesting the possibility of a future partnership.
These systems emerge as economic relations between sanctioned governments intensify. China and Russia have teamed up to circumvent the sanctions slowly moving away from Western currencies, China’s trade with North Korea is returning to pre-COVID-19 levelsand Iranian oil exports are surge.
Previous collusion between sanctioned countries depended on black market channels and illegal transactions. However, as banned countries continue to de-dollarize and create alternative financial systems, corrupt authoritarian governments can be expected to strengthen economic ties.
Since sanctions aim to change the behavior of countries that violate international law or endanger global security, complex systems able to operate without international accountability mechanisms will compound problems with the effectiveness of sanctions. This is because opacity allows corruption.
The United States and its partners still have the power to dissuade corrupt governments from further engaging in alternative markets, but this requires being more judicious and surgical in their approach.
The United States, the Group of Seven countries, and the EU should develop a forum that focuses on strengthening sanctions through effective governance, advice, and information sharing.
The groundwork already exists: the G-7 and the EU have joined forces to impose comprehensive sanctions on the Kremlin following the invasion of Ukraine. And the G-7 is already creating a enforcement coordination mechanism targeting key industries in Moscow. Although details are not available, the framework of collaboration should apply to all sanctions programs and include consultations of the coalition of partner countries.
The United States should also reprioritize economic diplomacy and use sanctions alongside trade deals. This includes agreements restricting or prohibiting corrupt and high-handed behavior while granting the coalition monitoring rights over compliance in exchange for sanctions relief.
There are challenges to overcome, some of which friction between the United States and European allies. Some in Brussels have expressed consternation with what they see as a coercive, unilateral approach to sanctions that only benefits the United States. The EU has also considered creating its own alternative payment channel independent of the US financial system. Yet apart from the Instrument for Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), which allows trade with Iran, these systems all have significant exposure to the US dollar.
To stem corruption and authoritarianism, the United States and its partners must work together to stay ahead of changing economic structures. Sanctioned countries adapt to restrictions. Western democracies must also adapt.
Albert Torres is a Freedom and Democracy Associate at the George W. Bush Institute.
