Politics
Two former BBC bosses suggest Richard Sharp should step down as chairman amid Boris Johnson loan row
Two former BBC bosses have suggested the organisation’s chairman, Richard Sharp, should not be allowed to remain in his role amid questions over his appointment under Boris Johnson.
Former chief executive Lord Birt, a self-described small-C Tory appointed in 1992 under John Major, said: I don’t think his appointment should stand. There are currently very important issues hanging over his head that have not been resolved.
Lord Patten, a Tory peer and former minister who chaired the BBC Trust from 2011 to 2014, said: I’ve had a tendency in life not to tell people to quit, but I don’t think if he did, I would write a letter of condolence.
Mr Sharp, a prominent Tory donor, remains at the BBC despite an ongoing inquiry into the appointments and a damning report from MPs, who found he had made significant errors of judgment in not disclosing that he was involved in arranging a loan for the then prime minister when he applied for the job.
Lord Patten said it was unfortunate that Mr Sharp had become shy at the microphone and was no longer there for the BBC as he fought for his job, adding that it had obviously had an effect on the position of the president.
I think the BBC is in a difficult position when the chairman cannot play the role of chairman, he added.
The Gary Lineker-related feud and impartiality dispute has sparked a firestorm over allegations of pro-government bias within the company.
Lord Birt alleged that Mr Sharp was not a suitable candidate for the job and that the appointment process itself was fatally flawed.
He suggested that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case had made a serious mistake in not challenging the comfort of the arrangements between Mr Sharp and Mr Johnson, which should have disqualified him as a candidate for the BBC chairman .
He said the nominating committee that informed his role was not sufficiently balanced and independent, adding: We need to return to a world where public appointments of important institutions are consensual, where public bodies are balanced and diverse.
Lord Birt said it would be premature for Mr Sharp to resign before the inquiry into his appointment was completed.
Although former BBC workers have raised allegations of politicization of news coverage by senior officials, Lord Birt said current chief executive Tim Davie, a former Tory candidate in local elections, had his full support after putting impartiality on the agenda.
Asked if he had come under political pressure while chairing the BBC Trust, Lord Patten said he had regular meetings with then Prime Minister David Cameron, but the leader was more interested in what happened in the last edition of sherlock than in all the political things we were supposed to care about.
The absence of the presidents in the Lineker line condemned
Lord Patten and Lord Birt have both criticized Mr Sharp’s invisibility as the BBC faced a storm over his unfortunate decision to briefly suspend Gary Lineker from Game of the daywhich led to a walkout of most of his sports presentation skills.
Lord Birt said he would have hoped he had heard the chairman on the matter, while Lord Patten suggested chief executive Tim Davie was put in an uncomfortable position by his absence from the spotlight, adding the chairman should have stepped in to deflate the line and kick the problem into the tall grass.
However, the two former BBC characters differed on how they would have approached the Linker line themselves.
Lord Patten said it was only right to celebrate Gary Lineker’s quality as a broadcaster and that a free citizen should have a free tongue to express views which happen to be very popular with many.
He added: I couldn’t understand why people got into such a mindset about what he said. He’s not a BBC staff member, and there’s a difference between, say, Gary Lineker and [former Newsnight host] Emily Maitlis.
What are you doing [The Apprentice host] Lord Sugar? What are you doing [ex-Tory minister] Michael Portillo, who makes great shows about railway lines but also has political views? If you were to have rules about freelancers, they should apply to everyone.
He added: I don’t think Gary Lineker is a terrible threat to democracy. You can’t silence everyone who isn’t an employee. I don’t see how you can have firm guidelines on non-staff, who don’t do news and current affairs, without restricting people’s freedom of speech.
However, Lord Birt claimed the revised guidelines on the use of social media should apply to freelancers like Gary Lineker in exactly the same way as BBC staff.
He declined to say whether he would have removed the presenter from Game of the daybut said his comments comparing the new asylum rules to 1930s Germany were exaggerated and contrary to the guidelines.
Lord Birt said the revised social media guidelines drawn up by Mr Davie should apply to absolutely everyone contracted or employed on major BBC shows in exactly the same way because viewers will not know who is and is not on payroll.
He said: I don’t think it’s legitimate and fair for the BBC presenter of such an important program to have a say.
The guidelines are extremely clear, they clearly cover this situation. clearly the expectation is that people like Gary have to obey the rules, and he didn’t.
I sincerely hope that Gary Lineker will continue to present Game of the daybut I would say it has to happen in the context of it agreeing to abide by these very clear guidelines.
|
Sources
2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/ex-bbc-bosses-suggest-richard-sharp-quit-chair-boris-johnson-loan-2238803
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- I like your dress, but I don’t need the designers name
- UK woefully unprepared for climate crisis impacts | Climate crisis
- On the phone with MBS, Xi Jinping welcomes the easing of tensions in the Middle East
- Readers get: How well are overseas social workers supported to work in the UK?
- Raab gets Paul O’Grady’s name wrong in PMQs – as four military bases are selected to house asylum seekers | Political news
- Who makes our ultimate cricket commentary team?
- From fashion to vascular surgery, Dr. Vicki Teodorescu has made every step her own
- Targeting illegal Syrian and Lebanese drug traffickers
- Hear from the lawyer for a former Fox News producer who is suing the network
- Pakistan says it will skip US democracy summit amid turmoil
- Dan Snyder, Donald Trump will they suffer the consequences?
- Respond to Opposition Attacks with People-Centered Programs