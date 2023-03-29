Two former BBC bosses suggest Richard Sharp should step down as chairman amid Boris Johnson loan row

Two former BBC bosses have suggested the organisation’s chairman, Richard Sharp, should not be allowed to remain in his role amid questions over his appointment under Boris Johnson.

Former chief executive Lord Birt, a self-described small-C Tory appointed in 1992 under John Major, said: I don’t think his appointment should stand. There are currently very important issues hanging over his head that have not been resolved.

Lord Patten, a Tory peer and former minister who chaired the BBC Trust from 2011 to 2014, said: I’ve had a tendency in life not to tell people to quit, but I don’t think if he did, I would write a letter of condolence.

Mr Sharp, a prominent Tory donor, remains at the BBC despite an ongoing inquiry into the appointments and a damning report from MPs, who found he had made significant errors of judgment in not disclosing that he was involved in arranging a loan for the then prime minister when he applied for the job.

Lord Patten said it was unfortunate that Mr Sharp had become shy at the microphone and was no longer there for the BBC as he fought for his job, adding that it had obviously had an effect on the position of the president.

I think the BBC is in a difficult position when the chairman cannot play the role of chairman, he added.

Lord Patten, former chairman of the Conservative Party and chairman of the BBC Trust

The Gary Lineker-related feud and impartiality dispute has sparked a firestorm over allegations of pro-government bias within the company.

Lord Birt alleged that Mr Sharp was not a suitable candidate for the job and that the appointment process itself was fatally flawed.

He suggested that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case had made a serious mistake in not challenging the comfort of the arrangements between Mr Sharp and Mr Johnson, which should have disqualified him as a candidate for the BBC chairman .

He said the nominating committee that informed his role was not sufficiently balanced and independent, adding: We need to return to a world where public appointments of important institutions are consensual, where public bodies are balanced and diverse.

Lord Birt said it would be premature for Mr Sharp to resign before the inquiry into his appointment was completed.

Former chief executive Lord Birt addressing MPs

Although former BBC workers have raised allegations of politicization of news coverage by senior officials, Lord Birt said current chief executive Tim Davie, a former Tory candidate in local elections, had his full support after putting impartiality on the agenda.

Asked if he had come under political pressure while chairing the BBC Trust, Lord Patten said he had regular meetings with then Prime Minister David Cameron, but the leader was more interested in what happened in the last edition of sherlock than in all the political things we were supposed to care about.