PM Modi attacks opposition parties, says all who are deeply corrupt…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the new central office of the BJP (Ext.) in Delhi. Speaking at the inaugural event, he called the Bharatiya Janata Party India’s most futuristic party “and recalled the tireless and continuous journey” of growing from 2 to 303 Lok Sabha seats. He also launched an attack on Congress by raking in the issues of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the emergency and corruption.

The country will never be able to forget this dark chapter of 1984. The Congress obtained a historic mandate during these elections, it was an atmosphere charged with emotion. We were completely destroyed in this wave, but we were not demoralized and did not blame others,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the event attended by the BJP National Chairman, JP Nadda, and other dignitaries.

Regarding the new office building, Prime Minister Modi said it was an expansion of the aspirations of the BJP workers who are the soul of the party and its office.” He added: The BJP does not is not the party that came from the tv screen or the newspapers neither did it come from the twitter handles and youtube channels this bjp has progressed on the basis of work hard work of its workers.

Recalling the BJP’s journey so far, he said, Journey started with two seats Lok Sabha is now at 303 seats. The BJP is the only pan-Indian party from east to west and from north to south. BJP gives opportunity to youth to progress In a few days from today, our party will celebrate its 44th founding day. This journey is a tireless and continuous journey. This journey is the journey of the culmination of hard work. We fought against the emergency. The BJP is India’s most futuristic party.”

Escalating the attack on Congress, the prime minister further said that the BJP never blamed others for the poll losses.

In an attack on the opposition for questioning the credibility of central agencies and the courts, the Prime Minister said: The credibility of our institutions is in question. People who engage in corruption, when they are investigated by agencies, those agencies are targeted. When the court makes a decision, the courts are questioned. Justice is questioned. You are all witnesses to it. Under PMLA, during the Congress government, assets worth Rs 5,000 crore were seized. In nine years under the BJP, assets worth 1,10,000 crores have been seized.”

We have a solid foundation of constitutional institutions. That is why to stop India, the constitutional institutions are attacked. Agencies are attacked when they act, issues are raised in court. Some parties started ‘Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan’: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/KjHqt3w9Tk ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

He added: During the reign of Congress, our banks were looted and fled the country. All who are deeply corrupt gather on one stage. Some parts started Bhrashtachari Bachao Abhiyan. We will not pander to the false allegations of the opposition. Many attempts have been made to uproot BJP but all have failed. They tried very hard to put me behind bars but failed every time.”

On Karnataka, linked to the polls, Prime Minister Modi said: The BJP is compared to those historical parties of the world which changed the fortunes of their country during their rule. We are the number one party in Karnataka.”

Notably, the Supreme Court agreed to enter for hearing on April 5 a plea by 14 opposition parties, led by Congress, alleging the arbitrary use of central investigative agencies against political opponents. A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of comments by Senior Counsel AM Singhvi, appearing for opposition parties such as DMK, RJD, Bharat Rashtra Samiti, Trinamool Congress, NCP, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, JD(U), CPI(M), Communist Party of India, Samajwadi Party and National J&K Conference, and said the plea would be considered on April 5.

