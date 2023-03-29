House FIR against Rana Sanaullah, Imran tells PTI workers – Pakistan





LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday called on members of his party to start filing FIRs against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah across the country for threatening his life.

Rana [Sanaullah] is more a terrorist than an interior minister and this coward would be prosecuted for threatening my life, Mr Khan said while addressing Kazim Khan, chairman of the Pakistani Newspaper Publishers Council.

The PTI leader chastised recent remarks by home ministers that only one of us would survive, saying his words were not meaningless.

He [Rana Sanaullah] rather prepares the ground for my political or physical elimination because he is the key player. He is one of the three characters who are after my life: both political and physical. I have already named two others (Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a senior intelligence configuration figure) and the Minister of Interior has been chosen as the third figure, who is now (mentally) preparing people for the eventuality, Mr. Khan said.

Says he is ready to attend the MPC if the date of the elections is on the agenda

Later, in a televised address, the former Prime Minister said that if the elections were delayed beyond April 30, even by one day, it would mean that there is no constitution or law in the country and that his party would resist such a decision. I told the PTI candidates to continue their campaign for the elections as if the elections were held on April 30.

Mr. Khan also reiterated his willingness to attend a Multi-Party Conference (MPC) if convened to discuss the mechanism and date of the elections. I am ready to sit down with anyone and everyone who is ready to organize elections within the framework of the Constitution.

The PTI President warned that events would quickly slip out of everyone’s hands and that the state and society would suffer irreparable loss if the neutrals did not stop supporting the thieves and immediately attempt to correct their course.

He said the self-declared neutrals were not only helping the PDM government, but also violating human rights. What kind of message is sent to young people when strangers grab young political activists? For heaven’s sake, correct your course before it’s too late, he warned.

I have urged patience so far and party activists are listening. However, the situation is getting more complicated and the risk of things getting out of hand is increasing day by day. Step back and understand the passion of the people, urged Mr Khan, what he called, the neutrals.

Speaking about the governments decision on Tuesday to cut the powers of suo moto chief justices, he said the whole effort was aimed at pressuring the Supreme Court to come into line with the postponement of elections in the country. .

I am a supporter of judicial reforms and the PTI would implement them once they return to power. But Tuesday’s movement has an interest, and not a national one, behind it. The PML-N has always played politics by joining empires and the latest decision should be seen in the same context, he said, adding that once in power, the PDM first neutralized the National Accountability Bureau then took on the Federal Investigation Agency. He is now applying the same method to the Supreme Court. It would be very unfortunate if it succeeded, Mr Khan lamented and called on lawyers to play their part in saving their first constitutional institution.

Posted in Dawn, March 29, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1744767/lodge-firs-against-rana-sanaullah-imran-tells-pti-workers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related