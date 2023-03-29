Donald Trump wants to be the charismatic leader of a doomsday cult: Yeah, that’s an excess





Republicans certainly got into false umbrage over the past weekend at the very idea that Donald Trump was celebrating the infamous Branch Davidian clash of 1993, simply because he organized a rally on the 30th anniversary of this event and very close to his Waco, Texas location. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick proclaimed “I chose Waco!” and said it was “bullshit fake news” to suggest Trump was hissing at the far right, which has long embraced conspiracy theories portraying Branch Davidian leader David Koresh as a victim of religious persecution.

(To be clear: there are legitimate criticisms of the federal law enforcement decisions made during the siege, but the reality is that Koresh abused children. He also told his followers to kill himself, like the show recorded and autopsy evidence.)

All of this blatant GOP outrage was obvious bad faith, even before Trump delivered his long, petulant speech at Saturday’s rally. No one really believes that a group of professional politicians simply forgot the time and place of an event that inspired the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 and launched the TV host’s career. ‘Infowars Alex Jones. Then there’s the fact that Trump tried to rewrite Jan. 6 history to turn villains into heroes, much like conspiracy theorists tried to do with the Branch Davidians. Trump spent the days leading up to the Waco rally trying to incite his supporters to commit violence against government officials, issuing ‘predictions’ of ‘death and destruction’ if he is (one day, maybe ) charged by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggand, mocking those calling for peace.

But after Trump’s speech in Waco, there should be no lingering doubt as to whether Trump is leaning into his identity as a self-created cult leader in his own right. His rhetoric during his now typical stemwinder was not only whiny, but downright Koresh-like in its apocalyptic tones. He described America as a “failing nation” whose “economy has collapsed”, where “large groups of criminals and sadistic thieves are capable of systematically robbing stores and beating up their customers”. He promised to offer “retribution” for the alleged wrongs inflicted on his mostly white and Christian supporters. It was reminiscent of Waco’s latest documentary for Netflix, which features footage of Koresh dragging a child devotee to tell him that God would smite his enemies.

Trump wasn’t content to tap into three decades of laughable far-right mythology about Koresh and the Branch Davidians. His rally also featured an overt glorification of the Jan. 6 insurrection, including Trump’s now-standard use of music treacly recorded by imprisoned defendants charged with serious crimes on Capitol Hill that day. Around the same time, Trump’s Republican allies in Congress also celebrated the Capitol Riot. On Thursday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. visited Micki Witthoeft, the mother of Ashli ​​Babbitt, who was killed during the insurgency and became a far-right martyr. The next day, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia led a group of fellow Republicans to meet with jailed defendants Jan. 6 in DC, giving them high fives and calling them “political prisoners.”

Trump’s entire Waco show was a thinly veiled threat, aimed at prosecutors or anyone else who might try to hold Trump accountable for his crimes. Trump is trying to signal that he has legions of followers willing to kill and die for him, much like Koresh, whose unwillingness to accept the consequences of stockpiling illegal weapons led directly to dozens of deaths, including the murder of four federal officers.

Honestly, Trump may sound more like Charles Manson, the 1960s California cult leader who sent his followers to murder random white people in Los Angeles with the bizarre purpose of starting a race war. Like Manson, Trump is too cowardly to put his own skin on the line and expects his loyalists to commit violence on his orders. As with Manson, Trump’s schemes largely depend on channeling the racist paranoia of white conservatives. Manson thought he could blame his group’s killings on black people, while Trump thinks he can blame his own crimes on black officials like Bragg or Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis, who is investigating Trump for his attempts to steal the 2020 election. It’s worth remembering that Trump’s most popular Fox News ally, host Tucker Carlson, has a Manson-like obsession with the concept of “race war.”

But Trump is probably overstating his charisma by comparing himself to any infamous cult leader. He appears visibly frustrated as his supporters are clearly unwilling to sacrifice their freedom, their future or their very lives on these still hypothetical future indictments. Yes, an alarming number of people showed up at the Waco rally. But that sounds a lot like a show of tribal loyalty to the MAGA movement and a snub to liberals, more than any personal fascination with Trump. Once Trump started speaking, the crowd began to thin rapidly. They were there to socialize with each other and roar for the cameras, not cling to every word of Trump.

Yes, Bragg’s office has received death threats. It sucks, but it’s hardly surprising, especially in a time when death threats are routinely traded on social media for things like not liking a Marvel movie or believing brunch is overrated. No one doubts that an unhinged individual, or even a handful of them, might be willing to act on Trump’s relentless and unsubtle calls for violence. But so far, the story is not about Trump exerting a Koresh-like grip on his supporters.

The Jan. 6 insurrection was an entirely different matter: the people who revolted that day believed they were acting to overthrow a fictitious liberal establishment and were seizing political power not just for Trump, but for their movement as well. white right retrograde. But amid the panic of Trump’s indictment, many of his supporters seem to view his histrionic behavior the same way the mainstream press does as the ramblings of a terminal narcissist that shouldn’t be taken. too seriously. Of course, it’s frustrating that they think this level of narcissism is acceptable in a political leader. A book could be written and many people have tried to figure out why Trump gets so much support from people who understand full well that he is a clown. MAGA is a movement that opposes democracy and views violence as a legitimate political tactic. But right now, it doesn’t look like a suicide cult built around a man’s personality.

