Indonesia’s stance on Israel overshadows world football event

Indonesia could lose its chance to host a world youth football tournament and its chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, after refusing to host a team from Israel.

FIFA canceled an important preparatory step after regional governors and protesters demanded the exclusion of the Israel team, and the tournament, scheduled for May 20 to June 11, appears to be on hold.

The official draw for group assignments in the Under-20 World Cup was due to take place in Bali on Friday, but FIFA canceled the event after the island’s governor, Wayan Koster, demanded the Israeli team banned from playing there.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Israeli team, which will take part in the World Under-20 tournament for the first time, was to be based in Bali, which is home to one of the six stadiums that were to be used for the tournament.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is an emotional issue in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation, whose 277 million people broadly support the Palestinian cause for both religious reasons and an anti-colonial tradition that dates back to independence. from the country. With a presidential election coming up next year, the ruling Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party, widely known as the PDIP, is wary of controversy.

In March 2022, an Israeli delegation visited the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Bali, a Hindu-majority province.

Football’s world governing body FIFA has not commented on the situation or a reported bid from Argentina to host the event. If local authorities fail to resolve accommodation issues regarding Israel, Indonesia risks being suspended by FIFA and could miss the Asian qualifying rounds for the 2026 World Cup, which begin in October. Indonesia has not participated in the World Cup since 1934, when it competed as a Dutch colony.

President Joko Widodo said Tuesday night that his administration was trying to save the tournament. He said Indonesia had objected to Israel’s participation and told citizens the country had agreed to host before they knew Israel would qualify, but added that people should not mix up the political affairs and sports affairs and that he had sent the head of the Indonesian national football association, PSSI. in Zurich to meet FIFA.

PSSI chairman Erick Thohir has served as Indonesia’s minister for public enterprises since 2019. He took over as head of PSSI after a government inquiry concluded the national football association ignored safety rules ahead of a crash stadium that killed 135 people. October. He is also a former owner of major international teams, including Italian soccer giants Inter Milan and the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers.

Continue to be passionate about finding solutions to every challenge, for the sake of an increasingly global Indonesia, Thohir wrote in a Twitter post.

Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy said on Monday that Indonesia had offered conditions to FIFA regarding Israel’s presence during the tournament, but said there were no had no common ground. He did not specify the conditions.

It is not just a rejection or a protest, but it is related to the Constitution of our country, he said in response to questions about the leaders of two provinces selected as tournament venues who oppose the welcome of the Israeli team.

The preamble to the Indonesian Constitution of 1945 states: Considering that independence is the inalienable right of all nations; therefore, colonialism must be abolished in the world as it is not in accordance with humanity and justice.

Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, a PDIP member who is also the frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election, has joined calls for the Israeli team to be denied a place in the March 23 tournament. The secular party said its stance was based on that of Indonesia’s first president, Sukarno, whose daughter Megawati Sukarnoputri serves as party chairman.

We know of Bung Karnos’ commitment to Palestine, whether in the Asia-Africa Conference, the Non-Aligned Movement or the Conference of New Emerging Forces, he said last week, referring to the nickname People’s Republic of Sukarnos, So we are following his mandate.

Indonesia’s opposition to Israel has disrupted international sports for both countries in the past. Indonesia was one of three Muslim-majority countries that dropped out of 1958 World Cup qualifying rather than play Israel, allowing Israel to win the Africa and Asia group qualifying rounds without setting foot in the field. In 1962, Israel was forced to withdraw from the Asian Games after Indonesia, as the host, refused to issue visas to Israeli participants.

The participation of a team from Israel has some support in Indonesia.

The rejection of the Israeli national team by some people in Indonesia, including a number of regional leaders and politicians is regrettable, said Hikmahanto Juwana, a professor of international law at the University of Indonesia, as long as the Indonesia has declared itself ready to be the host, Indonesia must take the risk not to reject any member of the organizers of international events.

The Palestinian ambassador to Indonesia said he had no objections to the Israeli national team taking part in the tournament.

Famous local football commentator Tommy Welly said local organizers should abide by FIFA regulations.

There is a principle of neutrality and non-discrimination spelled out very clearly in the statutes of FIFA and PSSI as member federations, Welly said. Thus, Indonesia’s position must be able to adhere to these principles. Don’t mix or friction between sports and politics.

Israel qualified last June by reaching the semi-finals of the European Under-19 Championship. The team then lost the final to England.

The Israel Football Association has participated in European football leagues since 1974, when it left the Asian Football Confederation due to boycotts by some national teams.