Moscow will host a meeting of deputy foreign ministers of Syria, Turkey, Iran and Russia





Moscow will host a meeting of deputy foreign ministers from Russia, Syria, Turkey and Iran in April, according to reports on Tuesday, citing Turkish and Iranian officials. The meeting aims to strengthen relations between Turkey and Syria, following meetings last year between Syrian and Turkish officials after more than a decade of tension due to Syria’s long civil war. A previously scheduled meeting of the four countries’ deputy foreign ministers scheduled for March has been postponed. A senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official confirmed the meeting in Moscow in the first week of April, Reuters reported. Ankara supported the Syrian opposition in the war against Syrian President Bashar Assad and occupied part of Syrian territory in the north of the country. But last year the two countries showed signs of diplomatic openness to warmer relations, starting with the first official meeting in more than a decade between the defense ministers of Turkey and Syria which was held in December in Russia. Assad has said he will not meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan until Turkey decides to withdraw its army from northern Syria.

