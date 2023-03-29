Respond to Opposition Attacks with People-Centered Programs





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged MPs from the Bharatiya Janata party not to let any negative campaign affect their communication with the people, as the deadlock in parliament and war of words with the opposition continues over disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Modi urged them to promote the government’s social protection programs by developing concerted “people-centred” programs, especially from May 15 to June 15, coinciding with the ninth anniversary of the ruling regime. According to an MP who spoke on condition of anonymity, Modi expects the opposition attacks to become deeply personal and below the belt after the BJP’s dramatic victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The Prime Minister reminded parliamentarians that programs like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign have helped to improve the sex ratio in Gujarat and they should focus on bringing about positive changes in the society. The attacks have escalated since Congress lost the northeastern states, and they will only escalate in the coming days as the BJP continues to strengthen, the MP quoted above said. His advice for us was that we should respond to it by strengthening our reach with the development narrative and social participation, the person said. Modi specifically asked them to make their party platforms worker-centric, ensure that every BJP worker is respected and increase the participation of beneficiaries of various government schemes, according to two other MPs, who also spoke under covered with anonymity. One of the MPs said the Prime Minister had made it clear that MPs should not think about everything politically and push for meaningful social change by supporting people on the ground who are doing exemplary work. According to one of the MPs mentioned above, Modi said service to people is important. He asked them to develop plans, consult each other, use the new tools available to strengthen communication and implement effective outreach plans for 30 days, starting May 15, the MP said.

Modi’s address to MPs comes at a time when opposition parties have united in disqualifying Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP, following his conviction in a defamation case by a court in Surat. Parliament has also been unable to function, with the opposition demanding a joint parliamentary committee to investigate Adani’s issue, and the BJP demanding an apology from Gandhi for comments he made in the UK. United. Since the beginning of the parliamentary session, ministers and BJP leaders have been attacking Gandhi for undermining the government on foreign soil and, after his disqualification, for allegedly insulting the entire community of other backward classes . Referring to Nirav Modi and Lalit Modi at a 2019 rally in Karnataka, Gandhi had questioned why all the thieves were called Modi, in an apparent reference to the prime minister’s surname which the court found defamatory and him imposed a two-year sentence. According to people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the BJP will intensify its outreach activities in the coming days.

OBC BJP morcha Chairman K Laxman said the party would launch a massive campaign to reach out to the community across the country, from the BJP’s founding day on April 6 to BR Ambedkar’s birthday on April 14. BJP Chairman JP Nadda will launch the campaign from Manesar, Haryana. The party’s OBC MPs will also have a discussion with Nadda over dinner on Wednesday about important aspects of the campaign. “It will be a door-to-door campaign, and we will clearly show the difference between the development of the Modi government and the UPA’s insult to OBCs,” Laxman said. The other morchas are also working on their platforms, according to party officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

