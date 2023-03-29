



Waiting for Daniel Snyder to sell the Washington Commanders, which he turned into a failed state among former NFL franchises, is anticipating those impending charges against Donald Trump.

Judgment will come any day now. Just you wait much longer. The possibility of a vote to suppress Snyder loomed over the owners’ annual meetings this week. That doesn’t seem to be on the record either. The conversation surrounding Snyder’s withdrawal started during the season. However, Washington Posts Jake Russell reported this week that the owners are waiting to see what happens over the coming weeks and possibly months with Snyders’ bid to sell the franchise, his efforts to seek compensation from the legal liability and the outcome of the league’s second investigation into him and the team, citing unnamed sources. According to The Associated Press Rob Maaddi, two owners said they were angered by Snyders’ compensation claim, but told the AP they wanted to let the sale process happen before taking action.

That’s if he sells. Two months ago, an unnamed source told the New York Post, He’s a jerk and he might not want to give up. Snyder not wanting to leave for his own preservation sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

As an unindicted co-conspirator, Individual-1 was also protected by a memo that prohibited federal prosecutors from charging him while he was in the Oval Office. Now, TV cameras are camped outside a Manhattan courthouse awaiting grand jury rulings over alleged silent money payments to porn star Stormy Daniel.

Likewise, the Snyder Commanders saga will continue with no end in sight. But the delayed imminence of the two one-percent increases created the illusion of a stopped clock. Watching the clock and waiting for Trump or Snyder to suffer the consequences of their actions slowed her down. Snyder has been in hot water for years, but he keeps slipping thanks to a cockroach’s survival instinct. The two are a match made in hell.

Nearly two weeks ago, law enforcement was preparing security arrangements for Trump’s possible indictment by Manhattan District prosecutors’ offense. Trump himself, hallucinating that he was indicted and taken into custody last Tuesday, there were reports that a grand jury would deliver on Wednesday. A week later, they are still waiting.

Anticipating Snyders’ final sale approval or withdrawal begins to consume too much mental energy. Reports say Snyders’ office was cleaned out two weeks ago, leading ProFootballTalk to report that a sale is imminent and the signing of bonus language in contract extensions for Daron Payne and Jacoby Brissetts has leads some to believe that May 12 is the date Snyder intends to sell.

However, this tea leaf reading conflicts with several reports that Snyder is leveraging the potential sale as a way to indemnify himself from future lawsuits that may arise after a final sale of the organization. A wannabe dictator who forgives himself of the consequences as lawmakers backfire on him on the way out and the law closes in is a familiar playbook.

Snyders’ sale of the franchise was shrouded in as much secrecy as the grand jury in New York or that of Fulton County, Georgia, or the special federal catch-all. Aside from the belief that Snyders pettiness kept Jeff Bezos from bidding in the Commanders franchise auction, his co-owners remain in the dark about a possible sale as Snyder. According to Russells WaPo story, the current owner of Commanders has also cut lines of communication with his fellow executive committee members.

Clearly, this news cycle has gotten ahead of its skis. But Trump’s impending accusations didn’t begin two weeks ago. Trump in Peril has been an ongoing saga for years now. There’s a whole slice of uncharged offense tournaments he’s been involved in. (The ex-POTUS denied any wrongdoing regarding the alleged silent money payments.)

The file on Snyder is just as long. Snyder survived multiple investigations into allegations of sexual harassment and allegedly obstructed an investigation into those allegations. (According to an ESPN report, Snyder denied the woman’s claim as baseless. His attorneys told ESPN that while Snyder testified under oath before the House Oversight Committee, an investigation found that the (alleged incident never happened. They said Snyder settled with her because it was cheaper than fighting her in court.) He was given the option to impose sanctions on himself after the results of the NFL investigation into the franchise have been sealed and likely locked in the same drawer as the Mueller report. He took it out of day-to-day operations for a year and faced no financial penalties while his wife took control of the organization.

He is being sued in civil court by the Washington DC attorney general, as a former vice president of sales for the organization told Congress that Snyder was aware of segregated accounting books for the purpose of withholding profits from tickets that they would otherwise owe to the league under its revenue-sharing regulations. (the team refuted the allegations) and was accused of taking out a $55 million line of credit without the approval of its former minority owners while a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia issued warrants. subpoenas for loan-related team finances earlier this month.

Years of Snyder-related investigations, subpoenas and grand juries seemed to drag on for decades. It’s going to be a long offseason for commanders.

