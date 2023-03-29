Pakistan says it will skip US democracy summit amid turmoil





ISLAMABAD — Pakistan announced on Tuesday that it would not attend the U.S.-led Democracy Summit this week, a move seen in part as an effort by the impoverished Islamic nation to appease the longtime ally of the China, which was not invited.

The Biden administration has invited 120 world leaders to the summit, which is being held in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be co-hosted by the governments of Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia.

In a statement, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry thanked the United States and its co-hosts for the invitation. Pakistan was also not part of the first and only other summit held in December 2021.

Pakistan is the fifth largest country in the world with a population of over 220 million. It has a functioning democracy, although critics say Pakistan ranks among the worst democracies in the world.

Pakistan will engage bilaterally with the United States and the co-hosts of the Summit to promote and strengthen democratic principles and values ​​and work to promote human rights and fight against corruption,” the official said. communicated.

Pakistan did not participate in the 2021 summit amid growing tensions between the government of then Prime Minister Imran Khan and the US administration of President Joe Biden. Relations between Washington and Khan were further strained when Khan visited Moscow in February 2022 during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Two months later, Khan, who served as prime minister for more than 3½ years, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament by an alliance of major political parties.

Since then, Khan has alleged that the vote that removed him was a conspiracy organized by the United States, a charge that Washington and Khan’s successor Shahbaz Sharif have denied.

In Tuesday’s statement, the Foreign Ministry under Sharif said Pakistan values ​​its friendship with the United States. “Under this Biden administration, that relationship has grown and broadened significantly. We remain committed to further solidifying that relationship for peace, stability and prosperity in the region,” he said.

The summit comes days after an international human rights group expressed concern in its annual report over continued human rights abuses in Pakistan. These include enforced disappearances, restrictions on peaceful assembly and tightening controls on freedom of expression. Amnesty International said blasphemy allegations continued to spark violence against religious minorities and Muslims in 2022.

Fawad Chaudhry, top leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party of Khan, released a report at a press conference in Islamabad outlining how the current government under Sharif is continuing the crackdown on Khan’s supporters that began with his ousting in April. He said hundreds of Khan supporters have been arrested in recent weeks.

Pakistani analyst Imtiaz Gull, executive director of the Islamabad-based Center for Security Studies and Research, said there were several factors behind Pakistan’s decision to skip the summit. One is Pakistan’s desire to assuage the concerns of China, which was not invited.

Amid strained US-China relations, China has supported Pakistan’s efforts to overcome its deepening economic crisis,

China has invested billions of dollars in Pakistan, much of it in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is a sprawling complex that includes everything from road construction and power plants to agriculture. Its cost is estimated at 75 billion dollars. The largest component of the CPEC project is a 3,200 kilometer (2,000 mile) road linking China to Pakistan’s deep-water port of Gwadar in the southwest. Pakistan hopes the project will bring prosperity to the South Asian nation.

China has also deposited much-needed millions in Pakistan’s central bank to boost its rapidly dwindling foreign exchange reserves to save Pakistan from defaulting amid the country’s worst economic crisis ever.

Talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout have been suspended since last year. This annoyed Pakistan, which tried to get help from Washington to influence the IMF to release the loan to Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Pakistan’s prime minister told parliament that the IMF wanted external financing pledges made by several friendly countries to be met to secure the $1.1 billion tranche of the $6 billion bailout package. Sharif said he hoped that the commitments made by Pakistan’s friends will be kept.

Gull also noted growing instability in Pakistan amid a growing crackdown on Khan and his political party as a factor for Pakistan to pull out of the summit.

It doesn’t happen in democracies what is happening in Pakistan, where former Prime Minister Khan has been involved in more than 127 cases, and hundreds of his party members have been arrested on various charges, including terrorism , did he declare.

What would you present there if you were going to participate in the summit on democracy and democratic values? he said.

