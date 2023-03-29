Imran Khan warns lawyers against Pakistani government’s attempt to divide the judiciary





Hours after Pakistan’s Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar tabled the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 to limit the suo motu notification discretionary powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged lawyers to unite for thwarting attempts to divide the justice system, ARY News reported. Addressing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and supporters, Khan alleged that attempts were being made to divide the judiciary.

PTI President Imran Khan called on the legal fraternity to attend the lawyers’ convention organized by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). He said the time had come to choose the right path, according to the report. He said if the government had mistreated lawyer Hassaan Niazi, it could have happened to anyone else.

Imran Khan claimed that the government was increasing hatred among the people by threatening anyone who resisted their misdeeds. He called fair and free elections the only solution to end the crisis in Pakistan, according to the ARY News report. The former Pakistani Prime Minister alleged that PTI social media activists were being abducted from their homes. He alleged that relatives of political activists are taken into custody when police are unable to capture political workers. He said that no democratic nation would torture its political rivals.

Imran Khan has criticized the government led by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for failing to obtain easing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to the ARY News report. He said the new wave of inflation will hit people if the Pakistani government manages to sign an agreement with the IMF on tough terms. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said it would hold campaign rallies in southern Punjab in a bid to speed up its election campaign, ARY News reported.

Sources familiar with the developments told ARY News that the PTI decided to move its election campaign to South Punjab despite an ongoing case in the Supreme Court over a delay in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections. Imran Khan, after Lahore, would address the second party rally in Lodhran. The date of the Lodhran public gathering will be announced soon. PTI leader, Musarrat Jamsheed Cheema said that the schedule for the next PTI rallies in South Punjab will be unveiled soon. (ANI)

