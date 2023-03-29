Elon Musks Twitter expands censorship of Modis critics in India

two months later joins forces with the Indian government to censor a BBC documentary about Abuse of human rights by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Twitter is once again collaborating with India to impose an extraordinarily broad crackdown on speech. The Indian government last week imposed an internet blackout in the country’s northern state of Punjab, home to 30 million people, as it led a manhunt for a nationalist leader local Sikh, Amritpal Singh. The shutdown crippled internet and SMS communications in Punjab (some Indian users told The Intercept that the shutdown targeted mobile devices).

While the Punjab Police hundreds of detainees of alleged followers of Singh, the Twitter accounts of more than 100 politicians, activists and journalists in India and abroad have been blocked in India at the request of the government. On Monday, the BBC News Punjabi account was also blocked for the second time in months that the Indian government used Twitter to strangle BBC services in its country. The Twitter account of Jagmeet Singh (no connection to Amritpal), a prominent Sikh Canadian progressive politician and critic of Modi, was also not visible in India. Under owner and CEO Elon Musk, Twitter has promised to reduce censorship and allow a wider range of voices on the platform. But after The Intercept reported on Musk’s censorship of the BBC documentary in January, as well as Twitter’s intervention against high-profile accounts who shared it, Musk said he was too busy to focus on the issue. The first time I heard, Musk writing January 25. It’s not possible for me to fix every aspect of Twitter in the world overnight, while running Tesla and SpaceX, among others. Two months later, he still hasn’t found the time. Musk previously pledged to step down as CEO of Twitter, but no public progress has been made since his announcement.

While Modis’ crackdown has focused on Punjab, Twitter’s collaboration has been nationwide, limiting public debate about the government’s aggressive move. Critics say the company is failing the most basic test of allowing the platform to operate freely under conditions of government pressure. In India, Twitter, Facebook and other social media companies have now become servants of authoritarianism, said Arjun Sethi, a human rights lawyer and assistant professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center. . They regularly accept requests not only to block social media accounts from not only India but all over the world. Punjab was the site of a brutal government counterinsurgency campaign in the 1980s and 1990s that targeted a separatist movement that sought to create an independent state for Sikhs. More recently, Punjab has been the site of massive protests by groups of farmers against bills to deregulate agricultural markets. Power struggles between the government and resistance movements fueled repressive conditions on the ground. Punjab is a de facto police state, said Sukhman Dhami, co-director of Ensaaf, a Punjab-focused human rights organization. Although it is one of the smallest states in India, it has one of the highest densities of police personnel, checkpoints and checkpoints like many states in India’s minority majority, as well as a large number of military encampments, as it shares a border with Pakistan and Kashmir.

Modis’ Hindu nationalist government justified its efforts to arrest supporters of Amritpal Singh by claiming he was promoting separatism and disturbing communal harmony in recent speeches. In late February, Singh supporters ransacked a Punjab police station in a bid to free allies held there. Indian media reported that the attack started the response of governments.

In the vacuum left by Twitter lockdowns and internet shutdowns across much of the region, Indian media, more and more under the thumb of the ruling government and its allies, filled the airwaves with speculation about Singh’s whereabouts. Tuesday, Indian the news claimed CCTV footage appeared to show Singh walking around Delhi in a mask and without a turban. The Modi administration has told the public the story of a dangerous and radical preacher who must be stopped at all costs. Efforts by dissidents to contextualize the Modis crackdown into his increasingly intolerant and authoritarian nationalism have been snuffed out by Twitter. People in Punjab cannot join and members of the diaspora cannot join their family members, friends and colleagues, Sethi told The Intercept. India leads the world in government-mandated blackouts and regularly imposes them as part of mass censorship and disinformation campaigns. Human rights defenders documenting atrocities in Punjab are blocked, and diaspora activists collecting information on what is happening on the ground are also blocked. The Modis government tried to strangle Twitter even before Musks’ takeover. Twitter India staff have been threatened with arrest for refusing to block government critics and faced other forms of pressure from inside the country. When Musk took over the company, it only had a 20% compliance rate with Indian government demands. Following massive layoffs that cut Twitter Indias staff by 90%, the platform appears to have become much more accommodating in the face of government pressure, as its actions to censor its critics now show. Musk, who has always called his acquisition of Twitter a triumph of free speech, presented his compliance as simple deference to the will of the governments of the countries where Twitter operates. As I said, my preference is to approximate the laws of the countries in which Twitter operates, Musk tweeted Last year. If citizens want something banned, then pass a law to do so, otherwise it should be allowed.

The main thing the Indian government is trying to accomplish is to protect Modi’s reputation.