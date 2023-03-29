Donald Trump’s Waco rally turnout was much smaller than he thinks





Donald Trump continued his ploy of inflating crowd sizes at one of his public events by suggesting his weekend rally in Texas had thousands more people than appeared to appear.

After his first major public campaign rally of 2024 in Waco on Saturday, Trump told the press kit aboard his private plane that there were more than 25,000 people watching. He also poked fun at the apparent inability of Florida Governor’s potential 2024 GOP nominee, Ron DeSantis, to draw such a crowd.

“If Ronald Reagan came back from the dead, which would be great, actually, or a popular politician, you’d have 300 to 400 people,” Trump said, reported by Right Side Broadcasting. “Ron DeSanctimonious had 179. So far, that was his biggest crowd in Iowa – he had 179.”

Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. The former US president attended and spoke at his first rally since announcing his 2024 presidential campaign. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Trump also made a similar claim during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, which aired on Monday.

“Last night I held a rally with tens of thousands of people,” Trump said. “The press admitted there were at least 25 or 30,000 people. That means you can at least double it.”

As for the size of Trump’s rally in Waco, local press reports the true crowd figure was around 15,000 to 18,000, rather than around 25,000 to 60,000 as suggested by the ‘former president.

Aerial photos from the scene also suggest that Trump has once again exaggerated the size of the crowd at one of his rallies as he kicks off his latest presidential campaign.

During his presidency, Trump made frequent reference to crowd sizes at his public events. He always makes fun of people like President Joe Biden and DeSantis for not being as big as him in terms of crowd size.

Trump said his inauguration in 2017 saw the highest attendance at such an event, despite photos proving otherwise. He frequently inflated the size of his political rally crowds by at times tens of thousands.

Trump even bragged that the number of his supporters who saw his speech at the Ellipse in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, before the Capitol riot, was the “largest crowd I’ve ever spoken to before. “. He regrets that the press does not talk about it.

It’s unclear where Trump got the 179 figure for a DeSantis event in Iowa. The Governor of Florida delivered a speech to Iowa Republicans on March 10 at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. The Associated Press reports that it was in front of more than 1,000 people. A similar crowd of several hundred also saw DeSantis speak at an event with a small contingent of GOP lawmakers in Des Moines the same day.

In an article on Truth Social, Trump also mocked DeSantis for the relatively low turnout during the governor’s speech to police unions in Staten Island, New York, on Feb. 20.

“Big buildup, lots of money spent, but only 139 people showed up for DeSantis at Staten Island,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump criticized DeSantis for the size of the crowd, despite it being an invitation-only event hosted by the Fraternal Order of New York State Police. It started at 7:30 a.m. in a room that can accommodate up to 140 people only.

The former president then made a similar statement while addressing a crowd of his supporters during Presidents Day at the Trump 45 Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“Ron DeSanctimonious had a crowd in Staten Island today: 139 people on Staten Island. We have a lot of people. We have 139 times 30,” Trump said.

Newsweek emailed Trump’s office for comment.

