Turkish President Erdogan’s Candidacy Challenged by 3 Parties – Reports





Three Turkish opposition parties have petitioned Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) to remove President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the list of candidates, claiming his bid for a third term is unconstitutional, Haberturk reported on Tuesday. ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik – March 28, 2023) Three Turkish opposition parties have submitted a request to Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) to remove President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the list of candidates, saying his candidacy for a third warrant was unconstitutional, Haberturk reported Tuesday. The official objection was presented by the parties of the Right Party (IYI), Democracy and Progress (DEVA) and Fatherland (Memleket). The parties reportedly demanded Erdogan’s exclusion from the official list of candidates announced on Monday in accordance with Turkey’s constitution, which allows a president to serve only two terms while Erdogan is currently running for a third. The objection to this request was raised by the spokesman of the ruling Justice and Development (AK) party, Omer Celik. “There are no obstacles to Erdogan’s nomination for the presidency. We (AKP) declared him our candidate several months ago and the candidacy was filed according to all the rules,” Celik said, quoted by the daily Haberturk. The legitimacy of Erdogan’s candidacy has been contested by opposition parties since the start of the year. At the time, Turkey’s Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag contradicted their claims, saying Erdogan’s candidacy was not against the law. He said that in line with the transition to the presidential system, Erdogan’s presidential term which began in 2018 was his first after the 2017 referendum, so the Constitution allowed him to run for president in 2023. Presidential and legislative elections are scheduled in Türkiye on May 14. The main adversary of the outgoing president is Kemal Kilicdaroglu supported by the National Alliance. The list of candidates also includes Muharrem Ince and Sinan Ogan, both independent candidates. Opinion polls currently show no clear winner, however, the election is expected to be difficult for the ruling party and Erdogan due to the earthquakes in February, which killed at least 50,000 people and caused extensive damage materials. The opposition blames Erdogan for corruption in the construction industry that led to the collapse of new buildings in quake-hit areas and the slow response to the natural disaster.

