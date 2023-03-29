Xi begs Chinese billionaires to save economy





How are CEOs treated in China and the United States? the embassy tweet asked. The dubious comparison likely won’t fool anyone, given Beijing’s years-long campaign to clip the wings of entrepreneurs like Ma at home. Yet it’s also telling, at a time when communist governments’ brutal crackdown on the tech sector has deterred investment and sent stocks plummeting. After three years of disastrous Xi shutdowns, zero Covid, and amid lingering trade tensions with the United States, the result has been low business confidence and a recovery that looks fragile. For the first time in about 25 years, China is no longer one of the top three investment priorities for the majority of American businesses, according to the local American Chamber of Commerce. Official Chinese statistics show factory profits in the first two months of 2023 fell 23% from a year earlier. This has left Chinese officials scrambling to change the narrative and bring reluctant wealth-makers to the table. The government has begged Ma to come home in recent months and trumpeted government policies, according to Bloomberg. His continued decision to stay abroad was seen as damaging business confidence and was a clear sign of skepticism that Xi has really changed his stance. When Ma finally reappeared on Monday, after returning to China via Hong Kong last week, he immediately sent Alibaba shares up 4%. One market commentator suggested this would bolster sentiment in the wider internet industry. “It means the new senior management has indeed reconsidered the position and importance of platform companies in China’s economic development,” Zhang Zihua, chief investment officer at Beijing Yunyi Asset Management, told Reuters. Others are not so optimistic, noting that actions speak louder than words. So far, Beijing has yet to take any substantive steps to reverse the technological crackdown. But in the wake of the pandemic and with exports falling due to global economic turmoil, Beijing needs to boost growth and cannot do so without the private sector, which generates around 60% of GDP. This year, the central government is aiming for 5 percent growth. The message from senior management is that expanding domestic demand is the number one priority, says Duncan Wrigley, chief China economist at Pantheon Economics. Local governments stepped up a bit at the start of the year. And Beijing hopes that private companies, including the tech sector, will be encouraged enough to step up investment, because overall it is still very low.

