Boris Johnson’s allies will hold a conference aimed at regaining control

Boris Johnson’s allies will hold a policy conference this spring aimed at regaining control of the Conservative Party.

The Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO), the group set up after Mr Johnson was kicked out of No 10 by his own party, is due to hold its first convention in Bournemouth on May 13.

But Mr. Johnson will snub the conference, The Independent understands that he was asked to speak at the event following the disastrous local election results expected for Rishi Sunak.

Johnson supporters Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries and Priti Patel will deliver speeches or join the debates at the CDO’s first national rally.

The group led by Johnson’s main backer Peter Cruddas, one of the former prime minister’s top donors, wants Tory members to have a greater say in electing candidates and party leaders.

Are you ready to take back control? asks the CDO on its website. We look forward to welcoming you to the CDO Conference where you will join like-minded patriots who, like you, want to save our party and our country.

Mr Rees-Mogg said he was eager to address the Voluntary Party, which I have long seen as the backbone of conservatism.

Ms Dorries said the conference was going to be exciting. Referring to Mr Johnson’s withdrawal, she added: Recent events have made it clear that it is time for members to play their part and take control.

The organization launched following an unsuccessful campaign to bring Boris back this summer is campaigning for a directly elected Conservative president and wants members to have a greater say in party policy and constitution.

He is also pushing for local associations to be able to select their candidate and deselect their MPs if necessary, despite concerns from right-wing activists who could drive moderates out of the party.

David Campbell Bannerman, chairman of the CDO, suggested there could be at least 60 MPs who would be a little nervous after moderate leader Damian Green was effectively unselected by his local constituency.

But its vice-chairman Stephen Greenhalgh denied that MrGreens’ deselection was linked to punishment for Mr Johnsons’ downfall.

CDO leadership plans to meet with Conservative President Greg Hands to hand him the first draft of a popular manifesto, according to The telegraph.

Tory donor Lord Cruddas is a staunch Boris Johnson supporter

Mr Johnson’s moody performance at the Partygate inquiry in which he struggled to explain the advice given against ensuring Covidguidance was followed in No 10 is said to have killed his chances of a comeback.

He also failed to inspire much of the Commons’ revolt against Rishi Sunak’s post-Brexit deal, which was passed by a whopping 486 people.

A senior Conservative MP said The Independent the Partygate hearing and the Brexit vote were the agony of Boris worship. A former Tory minister put Mr Johnson’s support among MPs at around 25, predicting it could recover slightly to 40 at most.

Tory peer and polling guru Lord Hayward said it was striking how few Tory MPs joined Mr Johnson in the post-Brexit deal. There is a very big message there, he said.

Lord Hayward added: His support is clearly diminished. Is it over? No, it’s not over, but it’s striking that in September 100 names signed his nomination form, and the number of those declared to be Boris supporters has steadily fallen.

Leave.EU co-founder Arron Banks, the so-called Brexit bad boy, held talks with Lord Cruddas and discussed the CDO, according to the Sunday time.

Lawyers acting for the Tory peer said the pair met for lunch and drinks, but the CDO’s work was only discussed in passing.