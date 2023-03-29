Mike Pence to testify before grand jury in Donald Trump investigation, judge





Mike Pence is due to testify before a grand jury about conversations he had with Donald Trump regarding the former presidents’ attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that Pence, Trump’s former vice president, should comply with a subpoena as part of the U.S. Justice Department’s investigation to find out whether Trump had committed any federal crimes following the 2020 election, including on January 6, 2021, when mobs of his supporters attacked the US Capitol and disrupted Joe Bidens’ certification of victory.

However, Pence does not have to answer specific questions about his actions on Jan. 6 itself, when the then vice president was acting as president of the U.S. Senate and overseeing the Electoral College certification process. the person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. .

The person requested anonymity because the judgment remains under seal. The judges’ decision was first reported by NBC News.

The move is a big win for Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed in November by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee DoJ investigations involving Trump.

Smith is also overseeing an investigation into former presidents’ handling of government documents that federal agents found during a search of his Mar-a-Lago residence in August last year.

Pence had challenged the subpoena, according to media reports, arguing that he should have immunity to testify under the constitution’s speech or debate clause, which can prevent lawmakers from having to deal with legislative matters. .

Let’s be clear, I’m going to fight the Biden DoJ’s grand jury subpoena because I believe it’s unprecedented and unconstitutional, Pence told reporters earlier this year.

A lawyer for Pence did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The DoJ declined to comment.

In response to the ruling, a Trump spokesperson said the Justice Department is continually deviating from standard norms by attempting to destroy longstanding constitutional norms of solicitor-client privilege and court privilege. executive, adding that there was no factual or legal basis. or substance to any case against the former president.

Despite his growing legal troubles, Trump also faces a criminal investigation in Manhattan over alleged silent money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, and an investigation in Fulton County, Georgia, over the 2020 election. the former president remains the favorite to become the Republican presidential candidate of 2024.

Trump launched his third White House bid just days after last November’s midterm elections. So far only Nikki Haley, the former US ambassador to the UN, and Vivek Ramaswamy, an anti-ESG investor, have officially entered the race to challenge him.

Pence, who was Indiana governor and longtime congressman before serving as Trump’s vice president, is widely expected to enter the race later this year. Pence is expected to make three public appearances in Iowa, a crucial early voting state, on Wednesday. Most opinion polls place Pence in third place, behind Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, among likely Republican primary voters.

