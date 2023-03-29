Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif urges parliament to act against ex-PM Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called on parliament to act against his predecessor Imran Khan following accusations that his party was involved in violence that erupted when police tried to arrest him for alleged corruption.

The clashes took place earlier this month after Khans supporters blocked police and paramilitary forces from detaining him over allegations he illegally sold state gifts during his tenure as prime minister of 2018-22. He denies any wrongdoing.

Last week, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah asked for a parliamentary decision to empower the authorities to crack down on the Khans party and its supporters.

Have you ever seen law enforcement officers going to serve someone with a subpoena and then being attacked with Molotov cocktails? Sharif asked lawmakers in a livestreamed speech.

I ask this parliament that these things must be taken care of immediately. This House must act today if we are to save Pakistan, he said, adding: “Enough is enough. Now the law must take its course.

Sharif did not specify what action he wanted parliament to take against Khan.

Some of the Sharifs ministers called for the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to be banned, but it was unclear whether the government was asking parliament for this.

Law of the Jungle or Rule of Law

Sharif asked the parliamentarians to decide categorically whether they want to continue with the law of the jungle in force in the country or legislate to uphold the rule of law.

Today, the fight is between democracy and fascism. It is high time we made a decision with collective wisdom, he said.

Sharif said the country is at a turning point in history and it is important for the parliament to legislate on matters concerning the country.

Security personnel escort a car carrying former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on March 27, 2023 Image credit: AFP

He said the 1973 Constitution defined the scope of action of state institutions and set a red line as to how they functioned.

Today this Constitution has become a farce and the country is suffering from a serious situation, he said.

The prime minister said Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf President Imran Khan enjoys rule of law immunity despite his persistent blackmail and abuse of the judiciary.

We need a categorical decision if we want to relieve the nation or the favorite who does not respect the law, he said.

He pointed out that Khan, who had a habit of not appearing in court and frequently scoffed at justice, always got bail extensions.

Sharif recalled that senior leaders of his party risked being imprisoned for bogus cases registered against them, but no leniency was granted to them.

On the other hand, he [Imran Khan] has a long sleeve. Every court in the country grants him an extension. Is this the test of justice, he raised a question in the House.

He said the three pillars of the state, including the legislature, the judiciary and the executive, must play their part, otherwise there will be time for regret.

We must decide the future of the nation and be guided by the law and the constitution, he said.

Prime Minister has called a ray of hope judges’ 4-3 decision in a suo moto election case that dismissed the proceedings, saying Pakistan’s chief justice does not have the power to restructure the benches without the consent of the respective judges.

The Sharifs coalition government, which took office after a parliamentary vote of no confidence last year ousted former cricketer star Khan, has alleged that Khans’ supporters have Islamist militants among them.

Since his impeachment, Khan has been calling for early elections and organizing demonstrations across the country to defend his cause.

Clashes between Khans’ supporters and security forces have sparked a new flare-up of political instability in the country of 220 million people, which is in the midst of a crippling economic crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pakistan/pakistan-pm-shehbaz-sharif-urges-parliament-to-act-against-ex-premier-imran-khan-1.94773311

