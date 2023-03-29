Stupid remarks by Michael Cohens hurt case against Trump





Hush. Photo: MEGA/GC Images

As we continue the second week of Donald Trump’s indictment watch, questions abound. Is this really going to happen? Did attorney Robert Costello’s testimony last week for Trump’s defense succeed in throwing a wrench in the process? Does Monday’s testimony from David Pecker, the former editor of the National Enquirer, who helped arrange the silent payment to Stormy Daniels who appears to be at the center of the potential lawsuit, mean the case is on the right way for an indictment? And what exactly is the heist?

The answers to these questions are as elusive at the moment as they are enticing, but one thing has become clear: key witness Michael Cohen and his pathological need for media attention hasn’t made it any easier for the US Attorney’s Office. district of Manhattan in recent weeks.

The former Trump lawyer has always been a curious figure in this saga. He pleaded guilty to a slew of criminal charges during the Trump administration, including lying to Congress, lying to a bank, tax evasion and campaign finance violations based largely on his role paying Daniels in the last weeks of the 2016 campaign. Witnesses who cooperate in criminal prosecutions often have baggage, but the way prosecutors typically try to deal with this is to force them to admit responsibility for their own criminal offenses and to corroborate as much of their testimony as possible with reliable sources. independent evidence, including other witnesses and documents.

Cohen, however, presents additional challenges. He clearly has a very high opinion of himself and seems to have little awareness of his limitations, a toxic combination in both life and law. He seems constitutionally incapable of telling the same story twice in the same way, though whether this is a function of malice, dishonesty, or some other factor is never entirely clear. He’s also obsessed with taking down his former boss Trump, and he’s managed to turn that into a second career through both his podcast and his countless cable news appearances, which have been crucial to maintaining his notoriety. public.

Cohen’s voluminous record of public statements has always been a problem for prosecutors because it creates a risk that he could face inconsistent or problematic past statements at trial to undermine his credibility. This risk was on full display in what was supposed to be the home stretch leading, finally, to charges against Cohens’ nemesis. Indeed, Cohen said at least two things in recent interviews that would normally set off red flags for prosecutors working with a material cooperating witness, first, that the cooperator is unwilling to fully accept responsibility for his prior criminal conduct and, second, that even now he is unwilling or unable to be candid about unnecessary facts.

Take, for example, an interview with Cohen conducted by CNN Don Lemon. It was called Cohen’s first TV appearance after the conclusion of his grand jury testimony, which in itself almost certainly drove prosecutors at the Manhattan DA’s office nuts. Ideally, a key collaborator in a high-profile criminal case would not speak to the press at all at this point, if ever.

This was not the end, however. At one point in the discussion, Cohen brought up his criminal convictions, but suggested that he had in fact been wrongfully prosecuted. One of the things that I think will come out of this investigation, Cohen told Lemon, besides the potential indictment of Donald Trump, is a lot of information about how the Southern District of New York treated in my specific case. Referring to his current attorney, Lanny Davis, Cohen added: He has so much information about the Justice Department’s weaponization against me that there’s no one else who knows the story better.

Lemon didn’t seem to register what Cohen was saying in the moment and moved on, but it was by far the most interesting and potentially important thing Cohen said during the session. What did he mean exactly? Davis, for his part, appeared to support Cohen late last week in an interview with Politico, recalling that at one point in his relationship history with his client, Michael was angry because he had been, I believe, abused by law enforcement in the Southern District, and prosecuted.

One take on those comments is that Cohen doesn’t actually believe he should have been criminally prosecuted and shouldn’t have pleaded guilty to the litany of federal offenses that now make up his criminal past. If so, it would be hard to underestimate the magnitude of the problem for his credibility and for prosecutors. Either he committed the offenses at issue and accepted responsibility for them, a fundamental prerequisite for a crucial cooperating witness, or he was unjustly persecuted and forced to plead guilty despite being innocent of some or all of the charges. He can’t have it both ways, and there’s no way Trump’s lawyers in a trial will let that go.

Cohens’ slipperiness has been exposed elsewhere in the discussion. He described his willingness to cooperate with the Manhattan prosecutors’ office as reflecting his new commitment to democracy and the rule of law, and he said he told the federal judge who sentenced him that he would work to help the government. Cohen told Lemon that he did not seek a cooperation agreement (potentially protecting his legal interests in the future) when dealing with the Justice Department in his own criminal case in his story, a signal of his own good faith and of the public- mind.

He left out one important fact, though: The reason he didn’t have a cooperative agreement with federal prosecutors is that they didn’t actually believe Cohen fully cooperated with their investigation. The sticking point was that Cohen would not agree to disclose to them any criminal conduct they had not already uncovered as a condition of cooperating with the Southern District of New York (but not all prosecutors’ offices).

As The New York Times reported at the time, prosecutors made it clear to the presiding judge that Mr. Cohen was less helpful to their investigation because he would not cooperate fully, so he would not reap benefits, like a letter from the government on his behalf advocating for a reduced sentence. If Cohen had indeed cooperated, prosecutors told the sentencing judge, it might have been successful, but because he didn’t, the government was unable to fully check his background. criminals and assess his usefulness as a witness. This matters not only because it undermines Cohen’s assertion that he is deeply committed to cooperating with the government and not only because it is almost certain to happen if Cohen is ever cross-examined, but also because that his reluctance to be completely candid with Lemon about what happened seemed to reflect a deeper and more problematic relationship with the truth.

In another appearance on the Ari Melbers MSNBC show, Cohen offered Trump’s lawyers more future ammunition. At one point in the discussion, Melber played a clip of Trump attorney Joe Tacopina attempting to discredit Cohen at length by referring to Cohen’s misconduct with the medallions and all that. Cohen began his response to Melber by saying: Shame on Joe Tacopina. First and foremost, there was no fraud in the medallions. I don’t even know what he’s talking about.

Here’s a good guess: Tacopina was probably referring to the fact that Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion in connection with millions of dollars in revenue he received from taxi medallions he acquired. The conduct formed the basis of five of the federal charges against him, making it very hard to believe he didn’t know what Tacopina was talking about. (Again, if Cohen actually maintains his innocence on these points, it would be very bad for the case against Trump.)

Cohen also took aim at Costello, who evidently briefly served as Cohen’s legal counsel. The two now appear to dispute the extent of their relationship, but Costello had been allowed to testify before the grand jury about his dealings with Cohen following an agreement Cohen signed to waive any attorney-client privilege between the two men. Cohen told Melber he had no recollection of such an agreement. If in fact I waived solicitor-client privilege, I would like to know when, how, where. I don’t remember giving up anything. Later that night, Costello presented a copy of the deal with Cohens signing in an interview with Fox Newss Tucker Carlson.

The odds of the waiver being a fabrication of some sort, even before Costello presented the document on live television, were very low, whatever one might think of Costello himself. The rationale is that prosecutors at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office would have trodden ethically problematic ground had they allowed an attorney to breach his privilege with a former client in the absence of evidence that their relationship had furthered a crime or fraud, which was not the case. alleged here.

It’s unclear if or to what extent Cohens’ comments or questions about his credibility more generally might play a role in the apparent delay in the Trump proceedings. Prosecutors may have already come to terms with the idea that Cohen is both central to their potential case and that he will continue to be a nuisance until the end of the proceedings, one way or another. another, years from now. There is no doubt, however, that it would be better for the case if Cohen could bring himself to stop talking for the foreseeable future, even if he seems unable financially, temperamentally and psychologically to exert a certain self-control of which he needs so much.

