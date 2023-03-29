Hungarian Parliament ratifies Finland’s NATO candidacy





The Hungarian National Assembly (parliament) has approved Finland’s application for NATO membership, the speaker said at the session, which was broadcast on the assembly’s website, TASS reported. “The decision has been made,” he announced after the overwhelming majority of lawmakers voted in favor of ratifying Finland’s application to join the North Atlantic Alliance. No less than 182 out of 199 Hungarian lawmakers voted in favor of Finland joining NATO, and six voted against. State Secretary of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Tamas Menczer, who spoke on behalf of the government, stressed that the Finnish armed forces were ready to integrate into the institutions of the bloc, which would strengthen the security of all member states. The nationalist Our Fatherland party was the only parliamentary faction to oppose the decision, saying Russia’s neighbor’s decision to join NATO “is a step closer to a world war”. Six Our Homeland members suggested that the vote be postponed and that Hungary hold national consultations on the issue. They also called for a moratorium on further NATO enlargement, CASS reported. After Turkey approved the process of ratifying Finland’s membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, the United States last week welcomed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision and said the america encouraged Ankara to “promptly ratify Sweden’s accession protocols as well”. In the statement released by the White House last week, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said, “The United States welcomes President Erdogan’s announcement that he will send Finland’s membership protocols to NATO to the Turkish Parliament and look forward to the speedy conclusion of this process. ” In last week’s statement, Sullivan further said that Sweden and Finland, two countries, are strong and capable partners who share NATO values ​​and will strengthen the Alliance and contribute to European security. “The United States believes that both countries should become members of NATO as soon as possible,” the statement said. Previously, Turkey approved the process of ratifying Finland’s NATO membership. Image Courtesy: Reuters

