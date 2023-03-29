Nigerians have the right to choose their leaders, says Boris Johnson — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Charges politicians to help citizens unlock their potential

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday said Nigerians should have the right to choose their leaders, saying development can only flourish in a democracy.

He also tasked Nigerian politicians with ensuring that millions of Nigerians realize their potential, identifying education and equal rights as among the key conditions for unlocking the potential of citizens.

Johnson spoke in Lagos as the keynote speaker at the 16th Session of the Annual Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Lecture Series, on the theme: Rehumanizing the Human Experience: A Synopsis of the Anyiam-Osigwe Treaties.

He noted that while millions of Nigerians are yet to reach their full potential, it is incumbent on politicians to create an enabling environment in which people can unleash their potential because not only is this morally right, but it is surely just if we care about human development and give everyone the chance to express their potential.

The British parliamentarian said citizens would unlock their potential if they were treated equally before the law, noting that equality before the law has made Britain what it is today.

He said: First and foremost, you must have equality before the law because that is the foundation of freedom. Whoever you are, rich or poor, you will receive the same scrutiny, the same protection in Britain.

The second great freedom is the right to choose those who govern you and the right to remove them. It’s called democracy, he added.

He called for an open society where diversity can be tolerated, saying it made London a talent hub.

Johnson, who has advocated for a stronger mutually beneficial relationship between Nigeria and Britain, said it would further help both countries unlock their potential.

He said: Now is the time. With the world so uncertain, with some nations struggling, now is the time for Britain and Nigeria, two great democracies, to work together. Nigeria can be a renewable superpower and still be an oil and gas producer. We could be a lot more together.

Other areas of continued collaboration, he said, include free trade, free speech and free elections.

You need an open and tolerant society to develop human potentials, he said, adding that urban successes are built on freedom within the rule of law.

Johnson said what London is to Britain is what Lagos is to Africa. He, however, urged the Lagos State government to improve its transport system, noting that spending long hours in traffic jams can be very frustrating.

He advised the state government to study Britain’s public transport program and not to travel to China or Russia.

According to him, Lagos, London and Los Angeles are the three leading states in the creative industry. He paid tribute to the late Director General of the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA), Peace Maria Anyiam-Osigwe, for her efforts in developing the creative industry in Africa.

Welcoming the dignitaries to the event, Charles Anyiam-Osigwe said the conference is an adventure within the confines of Emmanuel Anyiam-Osigwe’s submission on how we can achieve a better world order. It is in this construction that he in various ways adopts man as the main driving force of sensible existence. In his fragments he asserts that man is the center of the universe. It is in this context that he assesses the primacy of man as the motor of sensible existence and of its social order.

The existence of poverty and social imbalance that characterizes the current world order causes man to lose contact with the attributes and definitions that qualify him as a human person. In the disconnection of his mental identity from his esoteric being, the human person loses the insight that comes with his intuitive prowess beyond the mundane.

Among the dignitaries present at the event are the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was represented by former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Otunba Femi Pedro, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State , represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and Labor Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Pedro said Tinubu was already preparing to take Nigeria to greater heights. He urged participants and dignitaries who graced the event to rest assured that Nigeria is in safe hands. Nigeria is on a big trip, Tinubu is the pilot, Pedro said.

Anyaoku spoke enthusiastically about Mr Johnson’s achievements, particularly in making the welfare of the people a priority.

He said Mr Johnson is a remarkable British politician and leader.

He has so far left a legacy in modern British politics. He was the Prime Minister, who followed the decision of the majority of the British people, so it was he (in popular parlance) who did Brexit.

I believe that if we were to effectively pursue the theme of this conference, the comprehensive welfare of the people should be the foundation of the policies and actions of politicians and actions across the world, he said.

He urged Nigerians to be patriotic and avoid denigrating or de-marketing the country.

Meanwhile, the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deepened as a High Court, sitting in Makurdi, Benue State, yesterday prevented Dr Iyorchia Ayu from standing as the National Party Chairman.

This followed an ex-parte request filed by a PDP leader, Comrade Terhide Utaan, seeking an interim injunction preventing Ayu from impersonating the party’s national chairman.

In lawsuit number MHC/85/2023 and motion number MHC/633M/2023 between Comrade Utaan and Senator Iyorchia Ayu and the PDP as defendants, before Judge WI Kpochi, the plaintiff requested an injunction order Interim, prohibiting 1st Respondent Dr. Ayu from impersonating the National Chairman of the PDP, having lost party membership, pending hearing and decision on the notice petition already filed.

The request was supported by an affidavit of 15 paragraphs, which attached three exhibits as exhibits A1, A2 and B.

The exhibits are the membership cards of the 2nd defendants (PDP) plaintiffs, dues payment receipts and the vote of no confidence issued against the first defendants (Ayu) by his district council of Igyorov in the local government of Gboko.

Judge Kpochi adjourned the case to April 14, 2023 for a new hearing.

The court order followed Ayus’ suspension from his district over the weekend for allegedly engaging in anti-party activities.

However, Ayu called his suspension void, just as he maintained that only the National Executive Committee (NEC) could take such action.

Ayu claimed that some members of the executive committee of his neighborhood chapter of the party were teleported by what he called political players to Makurdi to cause mischief.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, he said: Article 57(7) of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017 expressly prohibits any party organ or executive committee of the party at the neighborhood level. or at the state level to take any disciplinary action against any member of the National Executive Committee of the party.

A resolution adopted at the end of the meeting of the party’s ward-level cadres and read out by its Igyorov secretary, Mr. Banger Dooyum, reads: passed a vote of no confidence in the national chairman of the PDP, the Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, and suspended him from the party.

Mr. Dooyum, while reading the Exco ward resolution, said: He (Ayu) was involved in anti-party activities, causing the PDP to lose his ward and local government with his allies, who also did not most voted for gubernatorial election.

Ayu was also accused of failing to pay his annual membership fee, as required by the party’s constitution.

Worried about the development, a member of the party’s board, Chief Olabode George, called for calm and pleaded with the warring factions not to do anything that could exterminate the party.

According to him, Ayu made mistakes by breaking his promise to resign if a northerner became the party’s presidential candidate, which caused the party to lose the presidential election.

He, however, warned party members to use the post-election period for reconciliation and not ultimately kill the party.

He said only the NEC could suspend or punish Ayu or any national leader of the party, urging Ayus Ward members to follow due process.

Reacting to the development, Rivers State Governor NyesomWike said the fight against Ayu had just begun.

The governor said it has now become unthinkable to allow anyone, who could not deliver their political unit, ward, council or state for the PDP in the last general election, to chair the party.

Wike said so yesterday during the grand opening of the renovated Community Secondary School in Okoro-nu-Odo, Obio-Akpor State Council.

The governor said it would be morally offensive for Ayu to remain as national chairman of the PDP after the catastrophic defeat of the party under his leadership at his unit, ward, local government, state and national level.

According to him, Ayu’s suspension is the start of the fight to save the party.