Silence during Donald Trump rally hints at huge problem with DeSantis





Donald Trump received an unexpected chilly reception from his own supporters at his first major public rally of 2024 in Waco, Texas, which could have implications for the former president’s campaign plans.

At Saturday’s rally, Trump returned to his usual tactic of attacking his former ally Ron DeSantis amid speculation that the Florida governor is expected to confirm his own 2024 candidacy soon.

While Trump has frequently lambasted DeSantis for months online via his Truth Social account, including sharing polls that show the former president dominating the Florida governor in a hypothetical GOP primary contest, the Waco rally was the first real test to see if he frequently attacked his Republican rival whose stock has been rising in GOP circles will translate into real life.

Instead, as several news sites such as Fox News, which normally supports Trump, have noted, the crowd at the Waco rally was silent as Trump launched a mocking tirade against DeSantis, including claiming the governor had come. seeing him “crying, begging” for approval. when he was elected governor in 2018.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at Waco Regional Airport March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas. Former US President Donald Trump attended and spoke at his first rally since announcing his 2024 presidential campaign. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

“There’s a big difference between a pro-Trump rally and an anti-DeSantis rally and Donald Trump could cross that line,” University of Houston political science professor Brandon Rottinghaus told Newsweek. “DeSantis is highly regarded by many Republicans, so attacking him so early for no specific reason may backfire on Trump.”

Trump’s tactic pursuing his main GOP presidential rivals is nothing new, having already insulted several Republican candidates in 2016 before clinching the nomination.

In February, Trump also mocked former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley’s poll results shortly after confirming she was running for the White House.

However, it was DeSantis who received the most scorn, with many Republicans seeing the Florida governor as the one to lead the party in 2024 as Trump faces multiple possible indictments and signs his popularity has waned following to the poor midterm performance of the GOP in 2022.

It seems likely that, should DeSantis confirm his 2024 candidacy as expected, Trump will continue to attack and insult the Florida governor from all sides as he tries to derail his biggest potential challenger for the GOP nomination.

The question remains whether the tactic will work with DeSantis — who is already hugely popular in Florida and whose sweeping policies targeting the “woke agenda” in education and public life are being copied in states across the country — for the greater part. audience as Trump continues his campaign trail.

“Trump is going to face a tough task convincing Republican primary voters that Ron DeSantis isn’t conservative enough, especially with Florida leading the way in approving legislation geared toward preservatives in a wide range of fields ranging from CRT [critical race theory]to wake up business, for school choice, for electoral integrity,” Rice University political scientist Mark Jones told Newsweek.

“That said, Trump’s main campaign strategy has traditionally been to attack his rivals, so I don’t see him deviating from that strategy vis-a-vis DeSantis anytime soon.

“And, in many ways, Trump must be able to elevate DeSantis’ negatives among Republican primary voters to secure victory in the 2024 Republican nominating process, because if Republicans view Trump and DeSantis as equally acceptable, so many may support DeSantis given his widely seen advantage over Joe Biden in the general election over Trump.”

While DeSantis has largely ignored Trump’s attacks and not retaliated, Jones suggested the Florida governor may be forced to do so once he confirms his 2024 candidacy because Trump’s insults seem to be “playing havoc” on DeSantis’ favor ratings over the past few months.

Kimi Lynn King, professor of political science at the University of North Texas, said Trump will continue to attack DeSantis and other GOP figures once they enter the 2024 primary race. President Mike Pence and U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina are among the names rumored to be planning to run for the White House.

“DeSantis is a threat because he’s started serious fundraising for the campaign, without even having to announce,” King told Newsweek.

This awkward silence in Waco is most likely the lack of clarity on who the GOP’s group of contenders will be for the 2024 campaign. Until then, expect more uncomfortable times.

“It’s also a recognition that there’s a lot at stake in the 2024 election and that Republicans divided against themselves may not be a winning strategy,” King added.

