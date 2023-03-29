Diary of Alastair Campbell: Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are not ashamed

That he’s not as dishonest as Boris Johnson, or as economically illiterate as Liz Truss, goes without saying, but it’s such a low bar that it’s almost pointless trying to pass judgment on Sunak. Johnson has beaten all of his predecessors combined in lying stakes, while Truss has cost the taxpayer more per day in office than any prime minister in history.

Integrity. Professionalism. Responsibility. The three watchwords that Rishi Sunak, standing outside 10 Downing Street when he took office, promised to govern during his term as Prime Minister.

Thankfully, Truss’ utter unsuitability for high office became apparent all too quickly, even to the conservative cretins who forced her upon us. With Johnson, it took the general public a little longer to get to where I and no doubt many other readers of this paper have long ago gotten to; namely the understanding that he is a dishonest narcissist driven primarily by his own interests, which has caused enormous damage to the two professions he has dishonored, journalism and, more importantly, politics.

At the London Palladium last week, where Rory Stewart and I did two live shows, both nights, I asked to raise my hand on whether Johnson was being honest or dishonest. First night: Honest 1, Dishonest 2899; Second night: Honest 0, Dishonest 2900.

The BBC Question time public, with no doubt a higher proportion of conservative voters than those who came to see The rest is politics, offered a nearly identical judgment. How sad, however, that it has taken so long for this universal vision to take hold, given the damage caused by its lies and bluster along the way: Brexit, the normalization of lies and corruption, the NHS on its knees, a stuttering economy, Leveling Up and Global Britain fantasies exposed for what they have always been insubstantial slogans.

Under these circumstances, it frankly defies the idea that either of Sunak’s predecessors, both forced from office in disgrace and dishonor, should even think of submitting a resignation honors list.

Tony Blair was Labor’s longest-serving prime minister and one of the most successful and successful prime ministers in history. Yet he had enough common sense and humility, given the controversy over the Iraq war in particular, to avoid upsetting his critics further by sending a few loyal servants to the Lords. Plus, the synthetic absurdity that came to be called cash for honors meant he’d heard enough of the old-fashioned patronage systems that mean so much to so many people. Like me, he could never quite understand why a certain type of person would desperately search for a title before or after their name.

Johnson and Truss clearly have no common sense or humility, hence their belief that a resignation on the charts is their right. So non-Lord Dacre, non-Lord Rees-Mogg and non-Baroness Dorries have the promises of Lord and Ladyship in the bag, and now degrade as last standing in the fight to claim there’s an ounce of decency in their peerage godfather discredit.

As for Truss, if Matthew Elliott, famous for breaking the Vote Leave electoral law, and Mark Littlewood of 55 Tufton St Sovereign Individual HQ are sent by her to the House of Lords, I’m afraid it’s time to go a little more in French. in our style of protest. There are limits to our total piss tolerance.

Sunak can put an end to all of this in one fell swoop. I suggest that he arrange for the whips to appoint a sane Labor or Conservative MP to ask him: does he agree with me, given the circumstances of the departure of his two immediate predecessors, that he would be totally inappropriate for either of you to have a track record resignation?

Yes, that’s all he has to say in response, then sit down. So, in a three-letter word, it can indicate that commitment to integrity, professionalism, and accountability actually means something. Otherwise, he will be as sullied as Johnson and Truss when the ermine lands on the undeserving shoulders of their intellectual donors, cronies and bag-bearers.

As brextremists rejoice over Emmanuel Macron’s unrest, a reminder that the French president’s proposal to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 was a promise made when he was re-elected. The time was, we respected politicians who were trying to implement the program on which they were elected. The triumph of Brexit lies and broken promises changed all that.

When Martin McGuinness was alive, he and I used to swap photos of Scotland and Northern Ireland, me bragging that Scotland was prettier, and him trying to find moles suggesting opposite. At the weekend Fiona and I went to West Wales and, late in life, I realized there was a strong contender there; the Pembrokeshire coast.

There is so much wrong with the UK at the moment, but long after the current government has left, we can still say that there is no country on earth in which the distances between areas of very different but truly beautiful landscapes are so small.

Neil Kinnock, who subscribed to this article in week one and is one of our most avid cover-to-cover readers, sometimes complains that I talk too much about my newly discovered obsession with cold water swimming. But given his bias towards all things Welsh, he once told me that John Charles was a better footballer than Pel or Maradona! I hope he won’t mind me saying that Stackpole Quay and the Blue Lagoon near St Davids are some of the most beautiful swimming spots we have ever found.

We stayed in St Davids, the smallest town in the UK, population 1,850, where Fiona was speaking as part of a panel on education at the Festival of Ideas in, yes, the town hall. Welsh Education Minister Jeremy Miles was at his side, proudly outlining the Welsh Labor Government’s plans to increase Welsh language education.

At present, around 16% of Welsh children attend Welsh-only schools, with a further 10% attending bilingual schools. The government’s aim is to increase the proportion of each school group receiving education in Welsh to 30% by 2031 and 40% by 2050.

Gaelic being the first language of my Hebrie father, I have had a long interest in the non-English languages ​​of the UK. And although the number of Gaelic speakers in Scotland is growing, it stands at around 60,000, or about 1% of the population, while in Wales over half a million speak Welsh, nearly 18% of the people who live there. As education in Welsh increases, this number will also increase.

Not everyone is happy though. The headmistress of an English-language school has warned there is a risk of her school closing, as middle-class children in particular have moved into Welsh-language schools, with free bus journeys.

It is a fascinating space for debate, with elements of culture, class and identity at the heart of it. One for Peter Trudgill in a future column perhaps?

PS: The only private school in Welsh is in London.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, at just over two meters, is the tallest head of government in the world, and his figure has grown considerably since he was an international basketball player. Rishi Sunak is one of the smallest and lightest, and photos of their handshake outside number 10 have sparked an avalanche of memes big and small.

Foreign Secretary Lord Ahmad therefore took no chances when he and Rama hosted an event together the following day. He stood behind a large three-sided desk, his feet firmly planted atop a large red box. Suddenly he was six feet four inches tall, only three inches from Rama.