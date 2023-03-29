Rishi Sunak should block Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list to prove his integrity

The contrast could not have been greater. Just six days after Boris Johnson was royally grilled by the House of Commons Privileges Committee on Partygate, Rishi Sunak received a simple light grill from the Liaison Committee.

Sir Bernard Jenkin, who had clashed with an irate Johnson last week, was a comparative cunt to his better-behaved, detail-oriented successor.

And as Tory MPs grow accustomed to the PM’s more technocratic approach to politics, his supporters say Sunak’s aura of quiet competence has at least stopped the bleeding caused by the Liz Truss and Johnson eras.

An MP says that until recently he expected all of his local Conservative council candidates to lose their seats in the May election, but now they will at least hang on to the safer neighborhoods. It’s progress in a way.

In fact, we are making progress is Sunak’s current slogan and it was no surprise that he deployed it repeatedly as he was lobbed with softballs on the economy, the inflation and the Windsor framework.

Some Tory backbenchers certainly think the budget has given them plenty to talk about on the doorstep, from new childcare support to extending the energy price guarantee for three additional months.

It’s also remarkable how well the government is supporting people on low incomes, with the first of three 301 cost-of-living payments being made next month to eight million claimants of universal credit, pension credit and credits. tax. The new HRT certificate, saving hundreds of pounds a year, is another retail offer that comes into effect from this Saturday.

Given Sunak’s personal fortune and that of his wife (one of the few flies in the ointment on Tuesday was a hint that Ms Sunak had invested in a day care center that benefited from the budget), backbenchers think the party should shout much louder about these anti-poverty measures.

As Chancellor Jeremy Hunt pointed out, overall cost-of-living aid is €94 billion this year and next one of the biggest aid programs of any government in Europe.

But besides the fact that the public so far seems to give the government little credit for the money spent on energy bill assistance, there’s an even bigger drag on any attempt to sell good news: the perception that the Conservatives are still the party of the wealthy who take care of themselves and their own.

That perception was certainly underscored dramatically by goofy footage released last weekend of Kwasi Kwarteng and Matt Hancock claiming their going rate for a second job outside Parliament is £10,000 a day.

There is another development that should be equally worrisome for conservatives. I have been told that some former cabinet ministers are now asking broadcasters for a license fee before agreeing to be interviewed on air.

A mainstream broadcaster was shocked to be asked to pay £1,500 by an MP for a single appearance. The MPs’ request was rejected, but other broadcasters agreed to pay a fee.

There are already real impartiality concerns about MPs like Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries presenting their own shows on UK News And Talk TV respectively. Still, it’s worth saying that it’s unthinkable for most political programs to have to pay guest appearance fees, not just presenters.

Meanwhile, Johnson himself continues to rake in big wads of cash from his speeches around the world. His latest stint in Nigeria this week included a reprise of his jokes last month about Prince Andrew being mistakenly arrested on the grounds of Buckingham Palace and being fined by the Met simply for standing at my desk in the cabinet room and eating lunch.

Sunak can’t do much about his predecessors’ speaking fees, but he could send an executive order to his MPs not to demand TV appearance fees. He could also do something even more radical by refusing to endorse the resignation honors lists proposed by Johnson and Truss.

When it emerged last week that Truss had in fact recommended four members of his former team for peerages, the backlash should have been a warning to the Prime Minister of trouble ahead. While each of the appointees has merits, the very idea of ​​anyone associated with the 49-day period of chaos being rewarded for their failure is a gift to conservative opponents.

Yet an ally of Truss told me his list was small fry compared to Boriss, a long roll call of helpers, parasites, donors and yes even that putative chivalry for his father Stanley. Some in Westminster and Whitehall believe the Johnson and Trusss Lists could be quietly announced this Thursday on Trash Day as Parliament heads into its Easter recess.

It appears Sunak feels bound by the convention that no prime minister should block the resignation honors list of his defeated or deceased predecessor. But that convention rests on at least a sense of shame, a sense sorely lacking since David Cameron (who threw gongs like confetti) and Theresa May.

Sunak could really prove that he was drawing a line under the past if he blocked Truss and Johnson’s dishonor lists. If he doesn’t, all that quiet competence could be drowned out by the noise that comes from a renewed sense of entitlement and Tory interest.