Labor peer asks to serve on Johnson’s jury if he stands trial

A Labor peer has jokingly asked if he could volunteer to serve on Boris Johnson’s jury, should the former British prime minister face a criminal trial over the partygate scandal. Lord Foulkes of Cumnocks’ question to the Minister of Justice, Lord Bellamy, had the entire UK House of Lords laughing. In his remarks, Lord Foulkes referred to Lord Pannick, the independent peer providing legal advice to Mr Johnson as part of the Commons Privileges Committee’s inquiry into whether he had misled the UK Parliament about partygate. Lord Foulkes said: Lord Pannick makes me think, if Boris Johnson is brought to trial, would it be possible to volunteer for the jury? Lord Bellamy replied: How the hell are you supposed to answer that question? Luckily, as far as I can tell, that’s not happening or certainly not happening yet. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Kirsty OConnor/PA) Their comments came as the upper chamber discussed the psychological impact on jurors of sitting in serious crime trials and the support available to them. Tory peer Lord Kamall asked about the hypothetical Johnson trial: Further to Lord Foulkes’ question, would advice also be offered? The minister replied: I don’t think I need to answer that question. While Mr Johnson has been fined for breaking Covid rules and is being investigated by the Commons Privileges Committee for potential contempt of Parliament, there is no indication he will subject of a criminal trial. Criminal trials select juries at random, and it is not possible to volunteer for a specific trial. On the subject discussed in the chamber, Lord Pannick said: If you are asking the jurors to hear a case involving graphic evidence of sexual abuse, then it is really not enough to say that, if they are disturbed, they can go see their GP. The same is surely true for judges who regularly have to hear such cases, it is true for judicial personnel and it is also true for lawyers and lawyers who specialize in this field. Really, something needs to be done about this. Lord Bellamy replied: The government is considering the options. Sometimes a judge warns the jurors in advance that it is painful and asks if any of them would like to be released. There is a post-trial pamphlet and an interesting video I watched yesterday for jurors after trial suggesting what they should do if they are feeling stressed. And some courts refer to local charities of their own volition and provide additional guidance to the courts on what to do in these circumstances. X

