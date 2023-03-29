Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issues a strong warning to Nigerian leaders after the 2023 general election





Nigerian leaders have been called upon to ensure that citizens are allowed to freely choose who they want to lead them

This appeal was made to Nigerian leaders by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, March 27.

Johnson said when people are given such freedom and rights, they tend to reach their full potential in life. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Nigeria’s leaders to allow citizens to freely choose who will lead them. Speaking at the 16th Annual Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Lectures on: Rehumanizing the Human Experience, A Synopsis of the Anyiam-Osigwe Treaties, in Lagos on Monday, March 27, Johnson said people should always be allowed to freely choose who governs them. Johnson believes citizens should be allowed to choose their leaders. Photo: Boris Johnson

Source: Twitter This day reports that the former Prime Minister noted that it is the responsibility of politicians to create an environment that would allow citizens to unleash their full potential. Read also Protesters send stark warning to Atiku and Obi over call for caretaker government His words: PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on instagram – Receive the most important news directly in your favorite application! Whether you are rich or poor, you will enjoy the same control and protection, the same protection in the UK which is the first and most crucial freedom and prerequisite for economic growth and investment. Freedom before the law. Freedom to live your life as you wish within the law, provided you do no harm to others. With extreme freedom and indispensable freedom is the right to choose those who govern you.” Despite controversies, British High Commissioner urges Nigerians to be proud of 2023 presidential election Nigerians had been told to take pride in the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, February 25. British High Commissioner Catriona Laing made the appeal to Nigerians around the world. According to the High Commissioner, Nigeria’s politics are fascinating and there is evidence that the country’s democracy has evolved. Read also Election 2023: More pressure on Yakubu as fresh protest over INEC boss’s resignation rocks Abuja Presidential Poll: PDP Demands Mahmood Yakubu’s Resignation as INEC Chairman, Asks SSS and IGP to Arrest Meanwhile, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, has been asked to resign. The appeal was made to the president of the CENI by the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday 10 March. The PDP has alleged that Yakubu’s action in the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections undermines the integrity of the electoral commission and constitutes an unforgivable attack on the credibility of the Nigerian electoral process. Source: Legit.ng

