Nigeria: Boris Johnson to Nigerian Leaders – Allowing people to freely choose who will lead them

Stop undermining the country, Sanwo-Olu warns Nigerians

While the dust from Nigeria’s 2023 general election has yet to settle, a former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr Boris Johnson, has stressed that the people should still be allowed to choose freely who will rule them.

Johnson’s advice came just as Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu also advised Nigerians to refrain from making derogatory remarks about the nation but instead promote the aspects positives of the country.

Johnson and Sanwo-Olu, spoke at the 16th edition of the Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe lectures on the theme: “Rehumanizing the human experience, a synopsis of the Anyiam-Osigwe treaties”, held yesterday at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja.

Mr. Bola Tinubu was recently declared the winner of what had been described as a contentious presidential election.

Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) garnered 8.8 million votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Peter Obi, who secured 6.9 million and 6.1 million respectively to become president in a disputed election which has been strongly criticized by the international community. observers.

In addition, the subsequent gubernatorial election recorded electoral violence, intimidation and voter suppression in some states.

Because of this, Johnson said the job of politicians is to create the conditions in which people can unleash their potential.

Johnson explained: “Imagine Russian police arresting Vladimir Putin? Can you imagine the Chinese police doing the same with Xi Zing Ping? It shows me that the law is enforced in my country without fear or favour.

“Whether you are rich or poor, you will enjoy the same scrutiny and protection, the same protection in the UK which is the first and most crucial freedom and precondition for economic growth and investment. ” freedom within the law. Freedom to live your life as you wish within the law, provided you do no harm to others. With extreme freedom and indispensable freedom, it is the right to choose those who govern you.

“You have the right to withdraw them and it’s very valuable, and it works. And it’s under attack all the time. Why did Vladimir Putin decide to launch his evil and criminal attack on Ukraine, triggering the worst war in Europe for 80 years? It was because he could see that with the Ukrainians choosing a different path and moving towards an open liberal democratic system as different from the one in which he was committing the Russian people, if the If Ukraine were successful and aligned more closely with Western democracy, the Russian people would themselves demand change, which would be threatened.

“Why, by the way, do you think he miscalculated so much? Why didn’t he foresee the heroic resistance of the Ukrainians? I’m quite proud of what the Ukrainians did.”

“If we care about human development, we would give everyone the chance to express the talents the Lord has given them,” he added.

Furthermore, Johnson insisted that democracy always remained the best option for the people, adding that it was the fear that the Russian people would follow the democratic path that forced Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.

He underlined the importance of human capital and the best way to maximize the potential of citizens.

He said the government must ensure certain criteria if it hopes to improve human capital, in order to stimulate economic growth. These, he said, include: security and equality before the law; the right to choose and dismiss those who govern them; freedom to live as they see fit within the law; guaranteeing an open society without discrimination.

The former British minister also added that the government should ensure a transparent and cost-effective transport system in the state and provide quality education to boys and girls to avoid the extinction of human talents.

He therefore called for more collaboration and synergy between Nigeria and Britain to tackle similar challenges together and achieve more together.

Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat said, “We as a people should not undermine our society by always looking at our negatives, re-posting our negatives and rejecting our positives.

“It’s up to us to understand that as a nation we make mistakes but we have to look on the bright side and keep building our nation.”

Sanwo-Olu added that until everyone is free from poverty, war and violence, “no one is free and the subject is a clarion call and a challenge that must be met collectively. by all mankind, for all mankind”.

Earlier in his remarks, former Secretary General of Common Wealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku urged political leaders around the world to effectively pursue the theme of the conference by making the people’s comprehensive welfare the foundation of policies. and actions that will make the world more livable for everyone.

In his welcome address, the General Coordinator of the Osigwe Anyiam Osigwe Foundation, Charles Anyiam-Osigwe, said that the aim of the organization is to achieve a better world order that could be made possible with the potential human embedded.

He noted that, “in earthly existence, whether in the development of science, technology, architecture, environment, economics and economic policy, agriculture, of industry, of ethical sustainability, man is the factor that gives direction and determines the depth of development.”