Politics
Nigeria: Boris Johnson to Nigerian Leaders – Allowing people to freely choose who will lead them
Stop undermining the country, Sanwo-Olu warns Nigerians
While the dust from Nigeria’s 2023 general election has yet to settle, a former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Mr Boris Johnson, has stressed that the people should still be allowed to choose freely who will rule them.
Johnson’s advice came just as Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu also advised Nigerians to refrain from making derogatory remarks about the nation but instead promote the aspects positives of the country.
Johnson and Sanwo-Olu, spoke at the 16th edition of the Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe lectures on the theme: “Rehumanizing the human experience, a synopsis of the Anyiam-Osigwe treaties”, held yesterday at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja.
Mr. Bola Tinubu was recently declared the winner of what had been described as a contentious presidential election.
Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) garnered 8.8 million votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Peter Obi, who secured 6.9 million and 6.1 million respectively to become president in a disputed election which has been strongly criticized by the international community. observers.
In addition, the subsequent gubernatorial election recorded electoral violence, intimidation and voter suppression in some states.
Because of this, Johnson said the job of politicians is to create the conditions in which people can unleash their potential.
Johnson explained: “Imagine Russian police arresting Vladimir Putin? Can you imagine the Chinese police doing the same with Xi Zing Ping? It shows me that the law is enforced in my country without fear or favour.
“Whether you are rich or poor, you will enjoy the same scrutiny and protection, the same protection in the UK which is the first and most crucial freedom and precondition for economic growth and investment. ” freedom within the law. Freedom to live your life as you wish within the law, provided you do no harm to others. With extreme freedom and indispensable freedom, it is the right to choose those who govern you.
“You have the right to withdraw them and it’s very valuable, and it works. And it’s under attack all the time. Why did Vladimir Putin decide to launch his evil and criminal attack on Ukraine, triggering the worst war in Europe for 80 years? It was because he could see that with the Ukrainians choosing a different path and moving towards an open liberal democratic system as different from the one in which he was committing the Russian people, if the If Ukraine were successful and aligned more closely with Western democracy, the Russian people would themselves demand change, which would be threatened.
“Why, by the way, do you think he miscalculated so much? Why didn’t he foresee the heroic resistance of the Ukrainians? I’m quite proud of what the Ukrainians did.”
“If we care about human development, we would give everyone the chance to express the talents the Lord has given them,” he added.
Furthermore, Johnson insisted that democracy always remained the best option for the people, adding that it was the fear that the Russian people would follow the democratic path that forced Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.
He underlined the importance of human capital and the best way to maximize the potential of citizens.
He said the government must ensure certain criteria if it hopes to improve human capital, in order to stimulate economic growth. These, he said, include: security and equality before the law; the right to choose and dismiss those who govern them; freedom to live as they see fit within the law; guaranteeing an open society without discrimination.
The former British minister also added that the government should ensure a transparent and cost-effective transport system in the state and provide quality education to boys and girls to avoid the extinction of human talents.
He therefore called for more collaboration and synergy between Nigeria and Britain to tackle similar challenges together and achieve more together.
Speaking further, Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Deputy Governor Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat said, “We as a people should not undermine our society by always looking at our negatives, re-posting our negatives and rejecting our positives.
“It’s up to us to understand that as a nation we make mistakes but we have to look on the bright side and keep building our nation.”
Sanwo-Olu added that until everyone is free from poverty, war and violence, “no one is free and the subject is a clarion call and a challenge that must be met collectively. by all mankind, for all mankind”.
Earlier in his remarks, former Secretary General of Common Wealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku urged political leaders around the world to effectively pursue the theme of the conference by making the people’s comprehensive welfare the foundation of policies. and actions that will make the world more livable for everyone.
In his welcome address, the General Coordinator of the Osigwe Anyiam Osigwe Foundation, Charles Anyiam-Osigwe, said that the aim of the organization is to achieve a better world order that could be made possible with the potential human embedded.
He noted that, “in earthly existence, whether in the development of science, technology, architecture, environment, economics and economic policy, agriculture, of industry, of ethical sustainability, man is the factor that gives direction and determines the depth of development.”
|
Sources
2/ https://allafrica.com/stories/202303280221.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- SE Cupp: Showing Candace Owens’ attack on a Skims ad
- Boris Johnson: Bandits terrorizing parts of Nigeria can – and must – be defeated
- West Fargo boy hockey coach Troy Miller announces resignation – InForum
- Naomi Osaka says she will return to tennis after having her first child
- Germany 2-3 Belgium: first reactions and observations
- Outdoor Track & Field is preparing for the opening of the 2023 season at Marian
- In the video, the detainees are seen locked behind the doors when the fire breaks out in the detention center
- Nigeria: Boris Johnson to Nigerian Leaders – Allowing people to freely choose who will lead them
- Building the best team in the US for a 2023 Hockey World Cup | News, scores, highlights, stats and rumours
- Clumsiness aside, time will reveal offensive changes
- Designs for the first phase of South Central City will be shown to Coventry City Council
- Declaration of the Summit for Democracy