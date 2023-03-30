Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson advocates freedom of choice in Nigerian governance





They spoke at the 16th Emmanuel Onyechere Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Lectures held at the Marriot Hotel, Ikeja on Monday, March 27, 2023. Boris Johnson speaks out on Putin, Russia and democracy in Nigeria

Johnson stressed that politicians should create conditions in which people can unleash their potential, and that the freedom to choose who governs you is an indispensable right. He added that democracy remains the best option for the people, citing fears that the Russian people will choose democracy as the reason for Vladimir Poutinethe invasion of Ukraine. Johnson listed criteria that governments must ensure to improve human capital, including security and equality before the law, the right to choose and remove those who govern, and the freedom to live within the law. Imagine Russian police arresting Vladimir Putin? Can you imagine the Chinese police doing the same with Xi Zing Ping? It shows me that the law is enforced in my country without fear or favour. Whether you are rich or poor, you will enjoy the same control and protection, the same protection in the UK which is the first and most crucial freedom and prerequisite for economic growth and investment. Freedom before the law. Freedom to live your life as you wish within the law, provided you do no harm to others. With extreme freedom and indispensable freedom, it is the right to choose those who govern you. You have the right to delete them and it’s very valuable, and it works. And it’s under attack all the time. Why did Vladimir Putin decide to launch his evil and criminal attack on Ukraine, unleashing the worst war in Europe for 80 years? “It was because he could see that with Ukrainians choosing a different path and moving towards an open liberal democratic system as different from the one he was engaging the Russian people in, if Ukraine was succeeding and aligned more closely on Western democracy, Russia the people themselves will demand change. He also called for collaboration and synergy between Nigeria and Britain to tackle similar challenges together. Other notable remarks

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, advised Nigerians to stop making derogatory remarks about the nation and promote the positives instead. He added that until everyone is free from poverty, war and violence, “no one is free.” Former Commonwealth Secretary General, Head Emeka Anyaoku, urged political leaders to continue the theme of the conference by making the people’s overall well-being the foundation for policies and actions that will make the world more livable for all. General Coordinator of the Osigwe Foundation Anyiam Osigwe, Charles Anyiam-Osigwestated that the purpose of the organization is to realize a better world order, which can be made possible through the built-in human potential.

