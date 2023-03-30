Putin underestimates Ukraine – Russia will be defeated, says Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was a miscalculated decision. Speaking at the 16th Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe conference in Lagos on Monday, Johnson said Putin will suffer defeat as a result of his actions. He said the Russian president was threatened by Ukraine’s democratic growth and feared the Kremlin would rise up against him in protest. “An indispensable freedom is the right to choose those who govern you and the right to remove them – it’s called democracy and it’s very valuable, and it works, and it’s under attack all the time,” Johnson said. . “Why did Vladimir Putin decide to launch his diabolical and criminal assault on Ukraine, unleashing the worst war in Europe for 80 years? Because he could see that the Ukrainians were choosing a different path. They were moving towards an open liberal democratic system, a different system than he allowed the Russian people and you can see there was a risk in that for him. “And as Ukraine succeeds and increasingly aligns itself with Western democracy, the Russian people themselves will demand change and Putin’s position will be threatened. He miscalculated so much and did not see the heroic resistance of the Ukrainians. The former British prime minister added that Putin’s miscalculation bordered on the fact that he was surrounded by people who did not give him impartial advice. He said Ukraine’s victory is assured if Western allies continue to supply weapons to the beleaguered country. “By the way, Ukraine is going to win, just so you know. I’m very proud of what the UK did when I was Prime Minister. We were the first major European country to provide them with serious quantities of weapons and they helped Ukrainian forces expel Russian forces from Kiev, Kharkiv, Kherson,” Johnson said. “And I believe that this year 2023 they will be able – if Ukraine’s friends continue to give them what they need – to drive Putin out of the whole country. “But why was he wrong? Why did he underestimate the Ukrainians? He is generally considered a brilliant chess calculator. I will tell you why. He made a terrible mistake, he is incapable. He’s seriously out of ammunition. I will tell you why he was wrong, it is precisely because he is not a democrat. He is surrounded by “yes” men and sycophants, no backbenchers and no democratic checks and balances. The United States had declared that they support ukraine until the defeat of Russia. Other countries, including the UK, have also pledged support for Ukraine.

