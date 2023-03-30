Surprise delay in Indonesian elections deemed unconstitutional | News from Joko Widodo

Medan, Indonesia Indonesia’s presidential and general elections have been put in jeopardy following a surprise decision to delay a vote by a Jakarta court, prompting widespread condemnation of the shock and seemingly unconstitutional decision.

Jakarta’s Central District Court ruled earlier this month that elections scheduled for February 2024 should be delayed for two-and-a-half years, meaning elections could be held in 2025 at the earliest.

The judges’ decision followed after a lawsuit was filed by a relatively unknown political party, Prima, which complained that it was not allowed to register to contest the elections.

A three-judge panel ruled that Prima was unfairly disenfranchised when she was unable to submit required documents electronically due to an error caused by the General Election Commission website .

But the decision to delay two elections to accommodate a fringe political party has angered many Indonesians and raised questions about the courts’ motives.

Given the backlash the recent court ruling has caused both public and political elites, it is clear that the majority of Indonesians want the elections to take place, Ian Wilson, senior lecturer in political and security studies at the Murdoch University in Perth, told Al Jazeera.

I understand that Prima challenged the decision not to allow them to register as a party. What was so shocking was the court’s decision to delay the entire process, including the election, it seemed like an odd response to the case, Wilson said.

It seemed outside the legal authority of the court, prompting speculation that it could have been politically motivated, he said.

The court said in its March 2 decision that it wanted to restore justice and prevent, as soon as possible, any errors, inaccuracies and lack of professionalism, also noting that an administrative tribunal had previously dismissed Primas’ complaint, requiring the party to make matters worse by filing a complaint. civil suit instead.

But was the courts’ decision to delay the 2024 election constitutional? Many think not.

Ordering the postponement of elections until 2025 is an open violation of the mandate of the constitution, said Titi Anggraini, member of the advisory board of the Association for Elections and Democracy and professor of constitutional law at Universitas Indonesia.

The General Election Commission should have simply continued with the steps and the current timetable for the elections, said Anggraini, who called the court ruling strange, clumsy and suspicious, in addition to being unconstitutional.

If he carries out the decision of the Central Jakarta District Court, he will violate the Constitution and disrupt the construction of the Indonesian constitution where the tenure of the president and vice president is set in stone, she told Al Jazeera.

Niswan Harefa, lecturer in the law of state institutions at Santo Thomas Catholic University in Medan, agrees.

Anyone can be sued, even the president himself. But, in this case, it is the incorrect mechanism for making decisions on the timing of elections. The lawsuit should have been heard by the administrative court, Harefa told Al Jazeera.

Duration limits

The Indonesian constitution states that presidents serve for five years, after which they can only be elected for one more term, meaning they can only serve a maximum of 10 years in office.

While the constitution was enshrined in law in 1945, after the country gained independence from the Dutch, the time limit for presidents serving only two terms was added in 1999.

This addition occurred during the reform period following the 1998 resignation of Indonesian dictator President Suharto after 30 years in power, and was designed to prevent subsequent presidents from emulating Suharto’s rule.

Over the years, however, there have been whispers about an extension of the maximum number of times a president can be elected, which could allow current Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo to serve a third term.

For his part, Widodo spoke out against any decision to stay in office any longer, saying he supported the decision of the general election commissions to appeal the Jakarta courts’ decision to delay the votes.

This controversy has generated pros and cons, but the government supports the filing of an appeal by the General Election Commission, Widodo said in a video statement provided by the presidential secretariat on March 6.

Some have wondered if there may have been more to the judges’ decision than meets the eye, particularly when it appears the initial lawsuit launched by Prima made no reference to the need to postpone the election. presidential and general.

Alex Arifianto, a research fellow with the Indonesia program at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, told Al Jazeera that public sentiment around the decision remains high.

The only legal avenue for those wishing to change the presidential term is to amend the constitution, Arifianto said, citing a 2021 survey that found 78% of Indonesians rejected any proposed changes.

Another survey conducted by pollster Y-Publica from February to March this year found that more than 81.5% of respondents were against postponing presidential and general elections.

Therefore, anyone insisting on amending the constitution would run counter to the vast majority of Indonesians who do not want it amended to extend the president’s term, Arifianto said.

Not to mention that it violates a constitutional norm that has been institutionalized for more than two decades since Indonesia became a democracy.