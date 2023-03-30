FIFA withdraws Indonesia from U-20 World Cup hosts





Indonesia was stripped of hosting the Men’s Under-20 World Cup on Wednesday, just eight weeks before the tournament, amid political unrest over Israel’s participation. FIFA said it had removed Indonesia from the venue for the 24-team tournament, which was due to start on May 20, due to current circumstances, without specifying details. The decision was made after a meeting in Doha between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Indonesian Football Federation President Erick Thohir. Israel qualified for their first Under-20 World Cup in June. The country’s participation in Friday’s draw in Bali has sparked political opposition this month. Indonesia is the most populous Muslim-majority nation in the world and has no official diplomatic relations with Israel, although it publicly supports the Palestinian cause. Indonesia’s permanence as hosts was called into question on Sunday when FIFA postponed the group draw. It is unclear who could now host the tournament, which was to be played in six stadiums in Indonesia. Argentina, who did not qualify for the tournament, are said to be interested in hosting. A new host will be announced as soon as possible and the tournament dates remain unchanged, FIFA said. The Indonesian football federation could be sanctioned by FIFA. A suspension could prevent Indonesia from qualifying in Asia for the 2026 World Cup, which begins in October. FIFA appeared to place all the blame Wednesday on Thohir, the former president of Italian club Inter Milan, the Infantino-backed team and former co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers. A FIFA team will continue to work in Indonesia in the coming months, the football governing body, reporting to President Thohir, said. Indonesian football and public authorities accepted FIFA’s hosting requirements in 2019 before being selected to host the U-20 World Cup. The coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to be postponed for two years. But Indonesian President Joko Widodo said late Tuesday that his administration disagreed with Israel’s involvement. He told citizens the country agreed to host before they knew Israel would qualify. Israel qualified by reaching the semi-finals of the European Under-19 Championship. The team qualified for the final and lost it against England. Israel participates in Europe as a member of UEFA after leaving the Asian Football Confederation in the 1970s for political and security reasons.

