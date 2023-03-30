Indonesia still hoping to host U-20 World Cup after protests over hosting Israel





JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday he was sending the head of the country's football association for talks with FIFA over hosting the Under-20 World Cup, after cancellation of the draw following protests against Israel's participation. The two countries have no formal diplomatic relations and support for the Palestinian cause in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country is high, fueling local opposition to hosting the Israeli team. Widodo said he had dispatched the head of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) and minister of public enterprises, Erick Thohir, amid uncertainty over the venue of the competition. "I sent the head of the PSSI, Erick Thohir, to meet with the FIFA team to find the best solution," Widodo said in a speech broadcast live. He did not say when Thohir – a former Inter Milan president – would fly or which FIFA officials he would meet.

by email and never miss our best stories By registering, you agree to the terms The meeting will take place in Doha, the Qatari capital, PSSI official Eko Rahmanto told AFP on Wednesday. Indonesian officials initially said he would meet FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, where world football’s governing body is headquartered. Matches for the 24-nation tournament starting in May were due to be picked in Bali on Friday, but FIFA canceled the event without giving a reason or setting a new date. Indonesian officials said the governor of Bali calling for Israel to be kicked out of the cup because of its policy towards the Palestinians was likely behind the cancellation of the draw. Demonstrators march during a demonstration against Israel’s participation in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, Jakarta, Indonesia, March 20, 2023. (AP/Achmad Ibrahim) Around 100 conservative Muslim demonstrators also marched through the capital Jakarta this month to protest Israel’s involvement. FIFA has yet to comment on the tournament and its venue after the draw was cancelled. Indonesia’s president says sport and politics should not clash after calls for Israel’s withdrawal from the tournament. “I guarantee that Israel’s participation has nothing to do with the consistency of our foreign policy towards Palestine. Because our support for Palestine is always strong and firm. So don’t mix sports with politics,” he said in the video. Widodo’s intervention came amid growing fears that Indonesia could face sanctions and isolation on the world football stage if they could not secure Israel’s participation. The country would also stage the tournament under the cloud of one of the worst stadium disasters in sports history after 135 people died in a stampede at a stadium in East Java in October.

