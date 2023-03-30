Trump says the justice system has been militarized. He would know.





As he awaits a possible indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney and remains under scrutiny in multiple other criminal investigations, former President Donald J. Trump has routinely railed against a justice system he says has been deployed against him by his political opponents.

The Biden regimes’ militarization of our justice system is straight out of the horror show of Stalinist Russia, he said at a rally in Texas on Saturday night.

But as is often the case with Mr. Trump, his accusations widely repeated by other Republicans reflect his own pattern of conduct: his history of threatening or attempting to use the presidency’s sweeping powers to go after to its enemies, real and perceived.

He was always telling me we should use the FBI and IRS to go after people, it was constant and obsessive and that’s exactly what he claims is being done to him now, said John F. Kelly, second head of Mr. Trump’s White House. staff.

I was telling him why it was wrong, and while I was there I did everything I could to pull him away and tell him why it was a bad idea, Mr Kelly said . I thought we were successful, but he often asked a lot of people to do a lot of things he didn’t want to do himself in hopes that someone would do it and he could pretend he didn’t. had done nothing wrong.

Some of his demands were public, and to some extent a political performance, like his appeals, was never followed through on the prosecution of Hillary Clinton, his defeated rival in the 2016 campaign.

Other actions were personal and more petty. He stopped then-President Nancy Pelosi from using a military plane in 2019 to visit troops in Afghanistan. Andrew McCabe has been temporarily denied his federal pension after retiring as deputy director of the FBI, following intense criticism from Mr Trump for his role in the Russia investigation.

In some cases, Mr. Trump has acted more quietly and persistently. Among those he wanted prosecuted was John F. Kerry, the former senator, Democratic presidential candidate and secretary of state under President Barack Obama.

Mr. Trump argued that Mr. Kerry broke the law by keeping in touch with Iranian officials with whom he negotiated a nuclear deal that Mr. Trump was in the process of untying. As president, Mr. Trump repeatedly pressed senior officials behind closed doors to use the Justice Department to target Mr. Kerry, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Ultimately, federal prosecutors in New York were pressured by senior Justice Department officials in Washington to investigate Mr. Kerry, according to the Manhattan U.S. attorney at the time.

John R. Bolton, who served as Mr Trump’s national security adviser, said the former president was now clearly playing on a base that increasingly embraced his weaponization claims over a series of inquiries and responded to his portrayal of himself as his victim. . But, Mr Bolton said, the idea that he is a paragon of virtue who did not do this to other people and is now a victim of this injustice is truly laughable.

Asked to comment on Mr. Trump’s use of the levers of power to pursue his enemies, including Mr. Kerry, a senior consultant to Mr. Trump’s campaign, Chris LaCivita, spoke only about Mr. Kerry and said reiterated the call for his prosecution, calling him a threat to national security.

For decades, Mr. Trump has generally viewed institutions and systems as entities that reward the friends and allies of those who run them and punish their enemies. This is how he perceived the world of machine politics that surrounded him in New York as he grew up. He has long made it clear that he believes every system and every person is corruptible.

Anyone will say anything if you pay them enough. I know it, and you know it, former CIA Director John Brennan recalled Mr Trump saying at their first meeting, in reference to his distrust of human intelligence sources .

Mr Trump insisted he would not face the possibility of an indictment in Manhattan on charges related to silent payments to a porn star if times were different. He described Robert M. Morgenthau, who died in 2019 and predecessor of current Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, as a friend of mine who would not have tolerated a prosecution.

While Mr. Trump has done little to hide his desire to use his power against his enemies, often lambasting him on his Twitter account or discussing it publicly, it is unclear what impact his demands have faced reluctance to act on them on the part of aides, prosecutors and others.

Mr. Trump privately pushed aides like Mr. Kelly to revoke the security clearances of former senior intelligence officials who criticized him. Yes, someone wrote an op-ed criticizing you, but that doesn’t mean you should go and do it, Mr. Kelly recounted, telling Mr. Trump.

Mr Trump’s desire to order the Justice Department to prosecute Mrs Clinton and James B. Comey, whom he had fired as FBI director, was rebuffed by his White House attorney at the time , Donald F. McGahn II.

There was consensus that a key element of ensuring fair criminal proceedings is to avoid even the appearance of political motivation for criminal prosecution or investigation, McGahn wrote. This notion, he added, had solidified in the years following the Watergate scandal, when it was revealed how Richard M. Nixon tried to target his rivals.

But legal experts say just knowing that Mr. Trump tried to use them for his own ends undermines public confidence that the Justice Department and FBI will follow the law and the facts, rather than going in a political direction.

In Mr. Kerry’s case, then-US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, said there was a direct link between Mr. Trump’s desires and pressure on his office. to prosecute Mr. Kerry. In a book published in September, Mr. Berman said that two days after Mr. Trump said on Twitter that the United States did not need the illegal shadow diplomacy of John Kerry, in May 2018, officials from the Justice Department in Washington referred a case to Mr. Bermans’ office to determine whether Mr. Kerry broke the law by being in contact with Iranian officials after leaving office.

Mr. Berman’s office investigated Mr. Kerry in the months that followed. Just under a year later, Mr. Trump again spoke out on Twitter about Mr. Kerry, reiterating the allegation that he broke the law by keeping in touch with Iranians.

That afternoon, Berman said, his office received a call from David Burns, a senior national security attorney with the Justice Department in Washington, who wanted to know why we were delaying the investigation and why his office had failed to take an action that would have allowed investigators access to portions of Mr. Kerry’s electronic communications.

They asked us, basically, what takes so long? Mr. Berman wrote in his book. Why don’t you go harder and faster against this enemy of the president? There was no other way for me to watch it.

A spokesman for Mr. Burns’ law firm, Gibson Dunn, where Mr. Burns is now co-chairman of his national security firm, declined to comment.

Mr. Berman’s office ultimately decided not to prosecute Mr. Kerry. Shortly after the office informed senior Justice Department officials in Washington of the move, Chief of Staff to Attorney General William P. Barr told Mr. Berman that national security prosecutors in Washington were likely to take Mr. Kerrys’ case to another US Attorney’s office.

In April 2020, Mr. Berman said Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur called him to discuss the case, which was reassigned to Mr. Hurs’ office. Like Mr. Berman, Mr. Hur declined to sue Mr. Kerry. In January 2023, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland appointed Mr. Hur as special counsel to investigate whether President Biden and his aides mishandled classified documents found at Mr. Bidens’ home and in an office he he used in Washington.

