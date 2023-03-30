Politics
Indonesia deprived of U20 men’s World Cup amid turmoil over Israeli participation
Indonesia was stripped of hosting rights for the Under-20 World Cup on Wednesday just eight weeks before the start of the tournament amid political unrest over Israel’s participation.
FIFA said Indonesia had been dropped from hosting the 24-team tournament which was due to start on May 20 “due to current circumstances”, without specifying details.
The decision follows a meeting in Doha, Qatar, between Indonesian Football Federation president Erick Thohir and Gianni Infantino, the president of soccer’s world governing body FIFA.
Israel qualified in June last year for their first Under-20 World Cup. But the country’s participation in the official tournament group draw, scheduled for Friday in Bali, has sparked political opposition this month.
Indonesia is the most populous Muslim-majority nation in the world and has no official diplomatic relations with Israel, while publicly supporting the Palestinian cause.
Indonesia’s host status for the tournament was thrown into doubt last Sunday when FIFA postponed the draw.
Argentina would be interested in hosting
It is unclear who could now host the tournament, which was to be played in six stadiums in Indonesia. Argentina, who did not qualify for the tournament, are said to be interested in hosting.
“A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with tournament dates currently remaining unchanged,” FIFA said.
The Indonesian football federation could be disciplined even more by FIFA. A suspension could drop Indonesia from Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Continental qualifiers begin in October.
FIFA staff will continue to work in Indonesia in the coming months, the governing body said, “under the leadership of President Thohir”.
Thohir said as a member of FIFA, Indonesia had no choice but to accept the decision.
“I did my best,” he said in a statement. “After delivering a letter from President Joko Widodo and discussing it extensively with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, we must accept FIFA’s decision to cancel the holding of the event that we are both looking forward to. .”
He said that although he conveyed all the concerns and hopes of the President of Indonesia, football fans as well as players of the Indonesian national team under 20, “FIFA considered that the current situation does not can’t go on”.
Indonesian football and public authorities accepted FIFA’s hosting requirements in 2019 before being selected to host the 2021 edition of the Under-20 World Cup. The coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to be postponed for two years.
President opposes Israel’s participation
But Indonesian President Joko Widodo said late Tuesday that his administration opposed Israel’s participation. He told citizens the country agreed to host before they knew Israel would qualify.
However, FIFA’s removal of hosting rights has raised concerns within Indonesian football.
Arya Sinulingga, a member of the executive committee of the Indonesian national football association PSSI, expressed concern about further repercussions.
“It’s a sign that we are not able to achieve what has been asked (by FIFA)… among other things that there should be no discrimination,” Sinulingga said in a television interview. local, “What we are most worried about right now is that we will be excluded from international events, especially global football activities.”
He said “it can happen and it will be very detrimental to us in many ways”.
“We have something bigger than losing our right to host the Under-20 World Cup. We have to deal with it in the near future, and it could affect the future of our sport,” said Sinulingga. be punished, but people need to know…it’s too hard.”
Israel qualified for the tournament by reaching the semi-finals of the European Under-19 Championship. The team then lost to England in this final.
Israel plays in Europe as a member of UEFA after leaving the Asian Football Confederation in the 1970s for political and security reasons.
FIFA touts the Men’s Under-20 World Cup as “the superstar tournament of tomorrow”.
Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Paul Pogba are the previous winners of the Official Player of the Tournament award, and Erling Haaland was the top scorer in the 2019 edition.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/soccer/soccer-indonesia-stripped-u20-world-cup-1.6794700
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
