New York grand jury investigating Trump will be on hiatus for most of April, source says

According to a source familiar with the matter, the Manhattan grand jury hearing the silent money case involving former President Donald Trump is currently scheduled to wrap up after April 5 and restart later this month.

If the grand jury does not hear the case again for several weeks, it will put on hold what had been a wave of anticipation that a former president could be indicted for the first time in American history. Trump himself incorrectly predicted he would be arrested last week amid reports of ongoing security preparations if indicted.

It comes as a new poll from Quinnipiac University shows that 55% of Americans view the accusations against Trump as at least somewhat serious.

The scheduled break surrounding upcoming religious holidays and the city’s public school spring break was previously scheduled for the inquest grand jury, which was slated to serve for six months.

The grand jury is also not expected to hear the Trump Hush Money case on Thursday or next week when other cases are scheduled to be heard, the source said.

Grand jury proceedings are secret, and prosecutors can change panel plans at any time.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs’ investigation into Trump appeared to be winding down earlier this month after the former president was asked to testify before the grand jury.

Since then, two other witnesses have testified, including attorney Robert Costello, who appeared on Trump’s behalf. On Monday, the grand jury heard testimony from David Pecker, the former chairman of the National Enquirer publisher who played a key role in the silent payment.

The Manhattan District Attorneys Office has been investigating Trump for reimbursement of a silent payment that Trump’s lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election for his silence on an alleged affair a decade earlier. Trump denied the affair.

The New York case is one of many investigations that could land Trump in legal trouble. In Washington, Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and the handling of classified documents at the Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort. And in Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating efforts to nullify the state’s 2020 election.

A spokeswoman for Braggs’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Most Americans view the accusations against Trump as at least somewhat serious (55%), according to a new Quinnipiac University poll, including 32% who rate the accusations as very serious.

A majority also say they believe the case against him is largely driven by politics (62%) rather than the law.

Only 29% of the public call Trump honest, with 64% saying he is not.

Most, 57%, say that if criminal charges are filed against Trump in any of the investigations he faces, it should disqualify him from another presidential race, while 38% say criminal charges should not. disqualify him.

Republicans, according to the survey, largely support Trump when it comes to his legal danger.

Three-quarters (75%) of Republicans say criminal charges shouldn’t disqualify Trump from a presidential race, and 76% say the charges Trump faces in the alleged silent money case aren’t too much serious or not serious at all. A similar 73% of Republicans say Trump’s impact on the GOP as a whole has been positive rather than negative.

This story has been updated with additional details.

